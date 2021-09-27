Christina Bianco to Perform Farewell Show A LOT TO UNPACK at Birdland Theater

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Christina Bianco in her new show "A Lot to Unpack" on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at 8:30 PM. Her bags are packed for London but before she leaves her hometown this globetrotting, genre-crossing, multi-voiced, multi-wig-wearing funny girl has some serious unpacking to do, from her stint playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl in Paris, to her upcoming turn in Little Voice, and how "RuPaul's Drag Race," pirates and glitter curtains saved her life. With the help of her fabulous band and some very special guests including vocalist Nicolas King and trumpet player Jeremy Miloszewicz, Christina will use music, comedy, and impressions to get to the bottom of her baggage and give New York the farewell performance it deserves. Brad Simmons serves as music director. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York

From stage to screen, Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed "the girl of a thousand voices," Christina has performed on major television programs such as "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and NBC's "Today" in the US, and "The Paul O'Grady Show" and "This Morning" in the UK.

A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. Most recently, Christina played the iconic role of Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris. She was awarded the Trophee De Le Comedie Musicale for her performance. New York credits include Forbidden Broadway Goes to Rehab (Drama Desk nomination), the one-woman, multi-character comedy Application Pending (Drama Desk nomination), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Missy), and Newsical the Musical. Her television credits include the iTV's "The Imitation Game," the POP TV sitcom "Impress Me," Hallmark's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" and frequent voice work for "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts to sold out crowds in NYC and across the U.S. In the UK, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, Live at Zedel's, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and completed her second UK tour First Impressions in 2019. She recently made concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain, South Africa and Australia's The Sydney Opera House. Her debut live album, Life of the Party, is available on iTunes and other major music platforms.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Christina Bianco in "A Lot to Unpack" on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at 8:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Theater is located downstairs at Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

September 27 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Clint Holmes - "Possibilities" - featuring the Christian Tamburr Trio

Clint Holmes is a consummate Grammy Award-nominated entertainer, writer, performer and recording artist. Whether he is singing selections from contemporary classics or stirring original pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind, mesmerizing, and unforgettable experience. His 40-plus year career has taken him from the top of the charts, to concert halls, on TV screens, and cemented his legacy as a veritable Las Vegas institution. His big break came in 1972 when he released "Playground In My Mind," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition to hosting his own Emmy Award-winning talk/variety show, Clint served as Joan Rivers' sidekick and announcer on Fox TV's "The Late Show."

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 1-2 (Friday-Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Natalie Douglas

Twelve-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs winner Natalie Douglas has been called "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning "Tributes" monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart. Having also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor, she is a Master Teacher for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference.

$35 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Saturdays) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 3 (Sunday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Marissa Mulder - "Souvenirs: A Tribute to the Songs of John Prine"

Award-winning singer Marissa Mulder will interpret the music of one of the greatest songwriters of our time, John Prine. The Grammy Award winner wrote some of his most beloved songs while working as a mailman. John Mellencamp said "There are only two people who write songs like that - God and John Prine." Marissa Mulder has become one of the most successful young cabaret artists on the Manhattan scene. In 2011, she beat out 60 other singers to win the MetroStar Challenge at the Metropolitan Room. She is the winner of the 2013 Noel Coward and Julie Wilson Awards. Time Out NY named Marissa, "Rising Star of The Year" in 2013 and has continued to call her "one of the biggest breakout successes of the past five years." She was a featured guest on "Piano Jazz" on NPR. She has three albums: Two Tickets Left, Tom...In His Words, and Illusions.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 7 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw and special guest Erin Kinsey

Hosted by award-winning songwriter Victoria Shaw, "Under the Covers" has become a favorite recurring highlight at Birdland, featuring a wide variety of top-selling songwriters and musical acts from across the pop, rock and country worlds, and offering intimate acoustic performances of huge hit songs, along with the little-known stories behind them. A pop/country songwriter responsible for over 65 million CD sales, she opened for Garth Brooks in Central Park and wrote one of his biggest hits, "The River." Shaw is a two-time Emmy Award-winning composer who also wrote songs for Ricky Martin, Christina Aguilera, Olivia Newton-John, Boyzone, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, Reba McEntire, Tricia Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Michael McDonald. She co-produced the double-platinum debut album of Lady Antebellum.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 10 (Sunday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ann Kittredge - "Movie Night"

Kittredge, who has worked on Broadway and off and at major venues across the country, presents the show "Movie Nite," which highlights her favorite songs from the movies and draws on the breadth of movie music beginning in 1927 to today. The show includes a stunning folk-opera rendition of the classic "Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life" as well as a vivid reimagining of the opening number from the 2016 movie, La La Land. From the greatest composers of the golden age of movies to today, Ann brings passion, energy, and her unique storytelling to songs introduced by such luminous talents as Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and Doris Day. Alex Rybeck serves as music director with Sean Harkness on guitar. Kittredge is a recipient of the MAC award for her show "One Night Only" at Feinstein's/54 Below, and her evening of Ahrens & Flaherty has garnered rave reviews.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 17 (Sunday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Myriam Phiro - "A Tribute to Edith Piaf"

Phiro, a French-Canadian chanteuse who has garnered accolades both as a jazz singer and as a cabaret performer, returns to Birdland with her critically acclaimed Tribute to Edith Piaf, her greatest inspiration. Phiro escorts audiences on a journey through the fascinating and decadent world of Piaf. For this occasion, the vocalist will be accompanied by Hyuna Park on piano and accordion, and Elias Bailey on upright bass. Following sold-out performances at Birdland and Joe's Pub, as well as acclaim for her most recent album Phiro chante Piaf, the evening will feature select songs from the album, captivating untold stories about the icon and special guests including Grammy Award winner Linus Wyrsch on clarinet. By using Piaf's timeless songs to retell the life of the icon, as well as a selection of other well-known French numbers, Phiro is sure to dazzle and entice audiences by recreating the atmosphere of the Parisian nightclubs and cabarets of yesteryear.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 18 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Broadway Booker Revue

Broadway Booker, a mobile-friendly website that allows you to book your favorite Broadway stars for both virtual and in-person events, is bringing their roster of bookable Broadway stars to Birdland for a one-night-only concert! The stars performing include Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Tally Sessions (Big Fish), Jackie Burns (Wicked), Kirstin Scott (Rock of Ages), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Justin Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen).

October 20-22 (Wednesday-Friday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Klea Blackhurst: "One of the Girls: the Words and Music of Jerry Herman"

Blackhurst turns her long association with Broadway's Jerry Herman into a brand new show, "One of the Girls." One of Herman's premier interpreters, Klea became one of "Jerry's Girls" when she starred in the 50th Anniversary Production of Hello, Dolly! When Jerry heard Klea sing one of the cut Hello, Dolly! songs, he invited Klea to sing with the London Philharmonic and she's been singing his songs ever since. "One of the Girls" focuses on the memorable women in Jerry's life. Both real, like his mother Ruth, who taught him that you could throw a party simply because "It's Today" and characters like Mame, who encouraged us to "Open a New Window", Dolly Levi, who decided to rejoin the human race "Before The Parade Passes By" and Zaza, who bravely declared, "I Am What I Am." Jerry has lifted wonderful women off the page and into our hearts for almost six decades. The show is directed by Mark Waldrop, with musical direction by Michael Rice, who leads the Pocket Change Trio.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 23 (Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Steve Ross - "Back on the Town"

Steve Ross delves into the Great American and International Songbooks for some old favorites, and a couple of songs from contemporary writers, including himself, from America (Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael), England (Noel Coward), France (Charles Trenet) and Germany (Friedrih Hollaender). Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan's famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noel Coward's Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won't Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 25 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Karen Oberlin - "Bewitched: The Life and Lyrics of Lorenz Hart"

Oberlin - hailed as one of premier interpreters of the Great American Songbook by both The New York Times and London's Classical Source - will present this brand-new show with dazzling arrangements by Tedd Firth, fleshing out the complexities and genius of Lorenz Hart's songbook while delving into the details of this complicated, troubled and fascinating figure. Lorenz "Larry" Hart transformed the world of lyric writing, and we've never looked back. Where many songwriters had been rehashing love-story tropes, Hart delivered substance and sophistication to create songs that were fresh, substantial, and utterly contemporary. His legendary ability to create intricate yet conversational rhymes remains unparalleled. The show iconic hits such as "A Lady is A Tramp," "Manhattan," "My Romance," and "Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered." Oberlin has received the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Award for Excellence in Cabaret, the New York Nightlife Award for Jazz Vocalist of the Year. She has had major engagements at the Algonquin's Oak Room, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Café Carlyle and Birdland, along with performances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Caramoor.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 31 (Sunday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Moipei Triplets Embrace New York

The Moipei Triplets (Mary, Maggy and Marta), a vocal trio hailing from Nairobi, Kenya, interpret well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway, new and old. They throw in a dash of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman to swing, a flash of pop to provoke, and add a traditional Swahili children's song to bring it back home. The talents of these three sisters blend music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling, and entertaining evening. Their musical journey began at the Kenya Music Festival, which awarded them 1st place honors for four consecutive years. They have taken part in cultural festivals in Tanzania, Uganda, Canada, Venezuela, China, and the US. They represented Kenya in the Young People's Festival, at age 12 the sisters were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. They were awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) by the President of Kenya for their outstanding contribution. The show features music direction by Phil Reno and is directed by Matthew Inge.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Christine Lavin

Lavin is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, recording artist, author, and videographer based in New York City. Her show at the Birdland Theater will be a combination of her most requested songs with a unique modern twist. Because her passion over the years has always been promoting the work of other songwriters, she will have one of them do a cameo performance as part of her concert. Christine performs concerts all over the US, Canada, and points beyond, including Australia, Germany and Israel). Her songs of hers have been performed by Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Karen Ziemba, Andrea Marcovicci, and more. In June 2021 Christine's new song "The Best Summer" hit #12 on the International Folk DJ Music Chart.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum