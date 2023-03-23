Chris Mann, Sara Jean Ford & More to Star in LITTLE WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Louisa May Alcott's Little Women on April 24, 2023.

The concert presentation will be performed as an intimate introduction with the feeling of an industry-exclusive listening party to the re-imagining of the beloved story.



Coming off a sold-out show in Los Angeles, the audience will experience a surprisingly captivating take on the classic story. Little Women follows the adventures of the March sisters' odyssey into adulthood. Featuring a lush, cinematic score and compelling lyrics, this musical version digs deeper into the human condition of each character and explores these beloved young women again with fresh eyes. BroadwayWorld's Gil Kaan said about the show: "An evening full of eleven o'clock numbers sung incredibly by an amazing cast of vocalists."



"Making a period piece like Little Women accessible to an audience for today is not terribly challenging because the characters and themes are timeless," says co-book writer and lyricist John Gabriel Koladziej. "The story is about normal, everyday people and how we learn to grow up. It's about finding the courage to live fully in our true selves."



Co-book writer and lyricist Christina Harding adds, "We want to celebrate this aspect of Louisa May Alcott's story and hope that young people will receive the message that you are needed -- there is room for your true self whoever you are, and for whatever brings you joy."



This production marks the first time Harding and Koladziej have collaborated.



The concert will feature celebrated performances by: Jenna Lea Rosen (Goodspeed Musicals' Anne of Green Gables, Grease at La Mirada, Beauty and The Beast at Moonlight Amphitheatre), Chris Mann (NBC's The Voice and The Phantom of the Opera), Sara Jean Ford (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, The Cats, A Little Night Music, Finian's Rainbow) Sophie Pollono (The Young and the Restless, Disney Channel's Fast Layne) Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance with George Takei), and up-and-comer Amanda Drewes. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.



Behind the score is accomplished composer and conductor Dan Redfeld, who recently served as the music director for CTG's revival of The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Little Women plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 24. There is a $35-$45 cover charge ($40-$51 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

"Fly Away" (Official Video)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.