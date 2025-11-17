Chris Autore Celebrates 75 Years in Show Business With LOOK AT ME NOW at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Autore will celebrate 75 years in show business with a special performance highlighting music from 1950 to the present day. Look At Me Now features a vibrant mix of pop and Broadway hits, backed by a three piece band led by Ike Reeves on piano, with Sean Conly on bass and Ray Marchica on drums. Directed by Geoff Stoner.

Autore shares stories of his life and career, beginning in 1950, when, at the age of five, he was cast in the Horn and Hardart Children's Hour, broadcast from NBC Studios. He performed on the show for two years in the company of Tallulah Bankhead, Connie Francis, Rosemary Clooney, Eddie Fisher, Bernadette Peters, and Carol King. Look At Me Now shines a light on the life of a musician who navigated and survived the challenges of the music industry.

Biographies

Chris Autore, born in Connecticut, was surrounded by music from an early age, due in part to his mandolin-playing father and his grandmother who taught him to sing in Italian. At the age of five, he was cast in the Horn and Hardart Children's Hour, broadcast from NBC Studios. At six years old, he sang “Because of You” with Tony Bennett at the Shubert Theater in New Haven, Connecticut. He later studied dance, piano, and attended music classes at Carnegie Hall. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Autore fell in love again with the arts of dance, piano, vocals, and design, leading to a move to NYC in the late 1960s, and to Fort Lauderdale in 1986. Career highlights include performing at Grossinger's in the Catskills, 1971-73, an engagement at Merv Griffin's Resorts International, Atlantic City, and as the headliner at the World Famous Jockey Club in Miami in 1986. Prior to making his NYC solo cabaret debut on November 5, 2025, Autore worked as the weekend performer at Maggiano's in Boca Raton for 16 years.

Geoff Stoner is a director, cabaret performer, and actor. As an actor, Stoner most recently appeared in A Poster Of The Cosmos and Breakfast At The Track, by Lanford Wilson at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe. Geoff's cabaret shows include A Short Visit Only, based on the life and songs of Noël Coward; You're The Top, featuring the songs of Cole Porter; and Words Wit Music, his slice-of-life account of growing up in small-town Connecticut. Stoner studied acting with Uta Hagen and Wynn Handman. He has also directed numerous cabaret group and solo shows around New York City.

Ike Reeves is a pianist who has been entertaining South Florida audiences for years as a party bandleader, leader of the Ike Reeves Jazz Trio and performer of The Ike Reeves One-Man-Show, featuring a fast-paced wide variety of entertainment and musical comedy with many surprises along the way. It's a musical journey to many theaters without leaving your seat! In addition, Reeves provides world-class accompaniment tracks for all entertainers and all band sizes from combo to full symphony orchestra with choir.

Sean Conly is a bassist (electric/contrabass) and composer based in New York City, whose love and affection for a huge spectrum of the world's musics have made him an extremely versatile performer. As a player and a writer, Sean is constantly looking for ways to mix the traditional with the new, in a never ending journey to mix melody, harmony, rhythm and sound into a unique artistic voice. He has toured the world and/or recorded with a diverse list of artists, such as Ray Barretto, Regina Carter, Freddie Hubbard, Gregory Tardy, James Moody; he has performed with several groups as a band leader or co/ leader (The Invisibles, Re:Action, Grassroots, High Low Brow, Think Shadow, The True North Project); and as an in-demand teacher, he has given clinics on four continents and has been on the faculty of The Collective School of Music since 2009.

Ray Marchica has been an in-demand drummer in New York for more than 25 years, appearing on countless sessions, Broadway productions and TV shows. One of the most diverse freelance drummers in New York City, Marchica is a longstanding member of The Ed Palermo Big Band, which specializes in the music of Frank Zappa, a challenging gig that demands the most highly skilled of drummers (Terry Bozzio, Vinnie Colaiuta and Chad Wackerman filled the drum chair during Zappa's heyday). He is also a member of The Mike Longo New York State of the Art Jazz Ensemble,The Russ Kassoff Big Band, The Gary Morgan Pan Americana Big Band. He also plays regularly with The Birdland Big Band.