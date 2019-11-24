Cast Announced For SING ME A SONG By Michael Brown at Feinstein's/54 Below

Performers announced for the special show - Sing Me A Song - words & music by Michael Brown to be presented on Sunday, December 8th at 2:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, (254 West 54th Street NYC 10019). Join us as we celebrate the songs of Michael Brown. With music director Michael Lavine at the piano, and Drums: Chip Fabrizi, Guitar: Marc Daine and Bass: John Loehrke. The outstanding cast of musical theatre veterans includes: Michele Ragusa (Broadway musicals: Gypsy, Ragtime, Titanic, Urinetown, Young Frankenstein); T. Oliver Reid (Award winning cabaret and Broadway artist, Hadestown, Once On This Island, Sunset Boulevard); Matthew Scott (Broadway: An American In Paris, A Catered Affair, Jersey Boys, Sondheim On Sondheim); and Deborah Tranelli (Multiple Bistro Awards, TV 11 seasons "Dallas", recently Bridges of Madison County). Tickets are only $35 and there is NO Minimum. They are available through Ticket Central: Daily Noon - 8pm at 212 279-4200 or online https://www.ticketcentral.com/Online/seatSelect.asp

Michael Brown was a composer, lyricist, producer, writer, director and performer. Born in Texas, he wanted to be a teacher, but after four universities, two degrees and a Phi Beta Kappa key, he turned his attention to the theatre. As a singer of his own songs at the legendary NYC cabaret, Le Ruban Bleu, he broke the house record with 54 consecutive weeks in his first engagement. His career culminated at the Savoy Hotel in London, where the press dubbed him "the American Noel Coward."

Writing for others, he contributed season after season to Julius Monk's famous revues at Plaza Nine and Upstairs at the Downstairs, and on Broadway, in NEW FACES-1952. Working with Harold Arlen, he gave Pearl Bailey her show-stopping "Indoor Girl" in HOUSE OF FLOWERS. He created the score for the English musical "IS THERE INTELLIGENT LIFE ON EARTH?; a production number for the Carol Channing company of SUGAR BABIES and the book, music and lyrics for Broadway's DIFFERENT TIMES.

For the New York World's Fair, he created (script, words & music), and produced and directed DuPont's trail-blazing WONDERFUL WORLD OF CHEMISTRY, combining live performers with life-sized actors on film for 17,224 performances and seen by 5,256,000. His one-man show about American eccentrics, OUT OF STEP, was praised as "one of the most gifted artists in America." His stories and songs of Santa Mouse have sold more than two million copies, and was one of the best-selling children's books of all time. A new edition is available in stores for this holiday season.

Brown was married to Joy Williams, a soloist for George Balanchine in The Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, a principal dancer for Roland Petit in Les Ballets de Paris, and she was the American Director of the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) in London.

Michael Lavine (musical director/pianist) has worked all over the world as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer. He musically directed a concert of the works of Stephen Schwartz, featuring Stephen himself and a star-studded cast, and he produced and musically directed Rediscovered Hamlisch, a CD of previously unrecorded songs by Marvin Hamlisch, featuring Kelli O'Hara and other Broadway stars. Michael conducted The Little Mermaid at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (starring Emily Skinner), and was musical director for the York Theatre Company's Billion Dollar Baby (starring Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Kudisch and Debbie Gravitte) and Carmelina. At the Kennedy Center, he shared the stage with Mimi Hines and Peter Howard (his mentor) in the Rodgers & Hart revue This Funny World. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael owns one of the largest privately held sheet music collections in the world. In addition, he gives master classes on song performance and auditioning. For information: www.michaellavine.net, email Broadwaymhl@aol.com.





