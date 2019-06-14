CURSED CHILD Cast, Laura Osnes, and More Headline Birdland in July

Birdland Jazz Club announces July 2019 Schedule featuring Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio, Freddy Cole Quartet, Steve Smith's Groove Blue Organ Trio, John Pizzarelli: Two-week engagement, Nancy Kelly, Konrad Paszkudzki and Pasquale Grasso, Lew Tabackin Trio, Michael Wolff Trio, Laura Osnes, Alyssa Allgood Quartet, Ladybugs, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and more.

Birdland will kick-off their exciting month of programming with the following acts:

July 1 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Aisha de Haas "A Song For You"

Broadway, jazz, rock and soul: a combo platter of these genres molded Aisha de Haas into the singer she is today. Aisha's professional career began with Little Shop of Horrors at the Royal George Theater, Four Saints In Three Acts with Chicago Opera Theater and several productions at The Goodman Theater. Pianist Jon Weber will join Ms. De Haas as musical director.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 1 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Yoko Miwa Trio at the Birdland Theater

Internationally acclaimed pianist/composer Yoko Miwa is quickly becoming known as one of the most powerful and compelling performers on the scene today. Her trio - with its remarkable telepathy and infectious energy - has brought audiences to their feet worldwide.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 2 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Joanne Halev "Like A Perfumed Woman" at the Birdland Theater

Singer and storyteller Joanne Halev tells tales from the mysterious, intoxicating, and passionate world of international fragrance creation. There'll be tokens and talismans from the beautiful music and lyrics of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom and more, while wandering from Bangkok to Sao Paolo, Laos to London, Mumbai to Madagascar, and back to Brooklyn. Musical Director will be Alex Rybeck, with direction by Lina Koutrakos.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 2-6 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio

Veronica Swift is recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. The child of jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bebop pianist Hod O'Brien, Veronica has appeared at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland, performing with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Bob Dorough, Paquito d'Rivera, and other established jazz artists. Leader of the "Emmet Cohen Trio," Cohen is an international jazz artist and clinician who inspires student performers of all ages to become, like himself, responsive to their audiences.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 3 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Liz Rosa Presents: A Night In Rio! at the Birdland Theater

Liz Rosa is a Brazilian singer based in New York City. Her influence of several Brazilian rhythms (such as coco, baião and samba) and the American jazz, work perfectly with the samba-jazz flavor presented throughout the album. The result transcends musical boundaries while still featuring a sophisticated, swinging Brazilian jazz atmosphere with lean and inspired arrangements by the Ricardo Silveira.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 4 and 6 (Thursday and Saturday) at 5:30PM

Emmet Cohen Trio

Pianist Emmet Cohen has emerged as the finest of his generation. In addition to the "Masters Legacy Series" of recordings with drummer Jimmy Cobb, bassist Ron Carter, and (forthcoming) with Benny Golson, George Coleman, and Tootie Heath, the Emmet Cohen Trio have appeared at the world's premier jazz venues including Newport Festival, Monterey Festival, Village Vanguard, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Ronnie Scott's, Kennedy Center, and more.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 4-6 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Nancy Kelly: Remembering Mark Murphy

The Birdland Theater welcomes Nancy Kelly in her tribute to the great Jazz Vocalist, Mark Murphy! Nancy's vocal style is a study in phrasing, style and swing. She's both old school and new. She's experienced, yet her delivery and ideas are fresh. It takes great jazz chops to do that, and Kelly's are superb. Always swinging with a joyful vocal sound with an ever-present undercurrent of the blues.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Tap Ellington featuring the Duke Ellington Center Big Band

A musical 120th birthday celebration of Edward Kennedy 'Duke' Ellington's life, his music and a unique legacy of introducing, promoting and presenting tap dancers to audiences all over the world. Mercedes Ellington, Tony Waag and the Duke Ellington Center's Big Band conducted by Eli Yamin join together again in honor of this legendary icon of American Jazz with performances by leading contemporary Tap City soloists including Felipe Galganni, Lisa La Touche and Max Pollak.

All tickets $30-60, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Eve Marie Shahoian at the Birdland Theater

Tonight Show soloist Eve Marie Shahoian makes her debut at Birdland Theater. Join Eve Marie as she presents Broadway and Beyond, music from film, Broadway Shows, the Great American Songbook and original works while interweaving stories of her journey working with Legends. She will be joined by Jon Webber (piano), Daniel Glass (drums), Saadi Zain (bass) and special guest singer Eugene Ebner.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 8 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Laura Osnes

Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes will make her return for another exciting night of "Repertoire Roulette." The audience will literally draw song titles from a hat for Laura to perform on the spot! Perhaps the audience will hear snippets from Laura's beloved Broadway performances as Cinderella, Bonnie Parker, or Nellie Forbush! Or maybe, she will take the audience on a journey through her audition book...or hear songs from her dream roles! Laura will be joined by her talented, trusty music director Fred Lassen in this casual yet thrilling evening, as YOU choose your concert adventure in an entertaining game of "Repertoire Roulette!"

All tickets $40-75, $10 food/drink minimum

July 8 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Steven Feifke at the Birdland Theater

Steven Feifke is a prolific pianist, composer and educator who has become a fixture on the New York sceneFeifke has composed and orchestrated music for big bands and orchestras internationally and domestically, and his music can be heard on the hit Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 9 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Celia Berk with Pianist Sean Gough at the Birdland Theater

"Comes Love" introduces Celia Berk in her new collaboration with pianist Sean Gough. Meeting at an intersection between jazz and cabaret, they have created a program of songs about love, including the kinds of hidden gems by great songwriters that have become Celia's trademark. Sean Gough is best known for his more than decade-long collaboration with veteran bass player Gene Perla, with whom he has appeared across the United States and in Europe, including clubs Smalls, Zinc and Knickerbocker in New York. They are joined by Birdland favorite, bassist Steve Doyle.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 9-13 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Freddy Cole Quartet

The New York Times calls Freddy Cole, "the most maturely expressive male jazz singer of his generation, if not the best alive." People Magazine praises his, "gorgeous autumnal baritone, expressive phrasing and pitch-perfect feel for jazz standards, pop tunes and love ballads." Uncle to Natalie Cole, brother of Nat "King" Cole, pianist and vocalist Freddy Cole doesn't apologize for sounding a little bit like his iconic elder brother as he tantalizes listeners all over the world. Cole's annual visit is the perfect blend of jazz and great American standards.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 10 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Jazz Vocal Mania with Special Guest Nicole Henry at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed vocalists Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) curate a special jazz vocal-centric evening with a little help from their friends on Wednesday June 19th at The Birdland Theater. The featured vocalist includes Nicole Henry along with surprise guests. They're supported by pianist John DiMartino, bassist Yoshi Waki, and drummer Vince Cherico.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 11 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Alyssa Allgood Quartet

Alyssa Allgood has gained attention for "her technical control and [the] creative imagination of her work (Howard Reich, Chicago Tribune). She has been described as an "impressive bop-oriented singer" by DownBeat Magazine and "an emerging talent of considerable strength" by The New York City Jazz Record.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 11-13 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Konrad Paszkudzki and Pasquale Grasso

Konrad Paszkudzki is an Australian-born, Polish-raised, and New York-residing jazz pianist with a remarkable status on American Airlines. Konrad will be joined at the Birdland Theatre by the world-renowned bebop genius of the jazz guitar, Pasquale Grasso, for an evening of swingin', soaring, drumless trio, Great American Standards, and a musical battle that will leave people mystified.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 14 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

David Berger Jazz Orchestra

Composer, arranger, and conductor, David Berger, is recognized internationally as a leading authority on the music of Duke Ellington and the Swing Era. Berger collaborated with choreographer Donald Byrd to create and tour the Harlem Nutcracker, a full-length two-hour dance piece that expands the Tchaikovsky/ Ellington/Strayhorn score into an American classic. The 15-piece band assembled to play this show has stayed together as the David Berger Jazz Orchestra.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 14 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

New York: Big City Songbook at the Birdland Theater

"New York: Big City Songbook" stars Birdland favorites Klea Blackhurst, LaTanya Hall, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart. Why have so many songwriters been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. New York is a fabulous character, and we have this great cast of real New Yorkers (meaning they come from everywhere) to take us on this entertaining and exhilarating musical ride in search of what it really means to be a New Yorker.

All tickets $30-75, $10 food/drink minimum

July 15 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Benny Benack III "A Lot of Livin to Do"

Trumpeter and crooner Benny Benack III returns to the Birdland stage with his inimitable brand of energetic, swingin' songs and irrepressible charisma. Benny will present music from his upcoming sophomore album aptly titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do." Commemorating the release of one of the album's singles, he will perform a duet of Gigi Gryce's "Social Call" with Birdland favorite Veronica Swift. The band includes Benny Benack III (trumpet/vocals), Keelan Dimick (piano), Joe Peri (drums) and Philip Norris (bass).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 15 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Joe Alterman Trio at the Birdland Theater

Only 29 years old, Alterman has released four critically-acclaimed albums, his most recent being 2017's "Comin' Home To You." He was profiled three times by iconic journalist Nat Hentoff and was the subject of Hentoff's very last piece on music in March 2016. Dick Cavett has referred to Alterman as "one fine, first class entertainer" and Ramsey Lewis has called Alterman "an inspiration to me" and his piano playing "something to behold".

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 16 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

jackbenny: It's National See-a-show Day! at the Birdland Theater

It's National See-a-Show Day! spotlights the musical and lyrical prowess of Jack and Benny Lipson aka jackbenny, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi-instrumentalists who inject musical theater storytelling into the gamut of artistic styles. Their progressive and fresh harmonic language informed by jazz and classical roots complements their savvy lyrics that explore queer identity, consensual conduct, healthcare bureaucracy, and myriad other contemporary social/cultural phenomena. In a comedic and colorful exhibition of provocative originals with a healthy heaping of sibling shtick, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the fragile, well-curated millennial mind.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 16-20 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Steve Smith's Groove Blue Organ Trio

Tony Monaco, Vinny Valentino, and Steve Smith met in a lounge bar and later. A spontaneous phone call resulted in the three of them playing in Monaco's small home studio. They worked so well together that they decided to record an album. One and a half days later, the recording was in the can. To get a sense of the style of this album, think of the classic Blue Note organ trios of the '60s. These true musos effortlessly inject a 50-year-old sound into their own compositions, adding a few specially arranged jazz standards along the way.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 17 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Anat Fort Trio at the Birdland Theater

The Anat Fort trio consists of American bass player Gary Wang, German drummer Roland Schneider and Israeli pianist-composer Fort. The trio's new album, Colour, was produce by Anat herself. It sheds new light on the trio's diverse work and influences and captures it at its creative best. Out now on Sunnyside Records, it is a great celebration of 20 years of close friendship and music spread over 3 continents.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 18 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Denise Reis

Denise Reis is the acclaimed Brazilian singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses her talent to promote Brazilian music throughout the world. With an impeccably tuned and colorful voice, Denise covers a broad range of styles, from Popular Brazilian Music (MPB) to World Music and Jazz. A truly gifted stylist, one of Denise's unique techniques is her ability to reproduce the sound of a trumpet with her voice! This amazing artistic characteristic, combined with her singing voice and beautiful guitar playing has opened many doors, resulting in several invitations to perform all over the world.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 18 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Albert "Tootie" Heath at the Birdland Theater

The younger brother of Percy and Jimmy Heath, Albert "Tootie" Heath has long been a top hard bop-based drummer with an open mind toward more commercial styles of jazz. After moving to New York, he debuted on record with John Coltrane. Albert Heath was with J.J. Johnson's group and the Jazztet, worked with the trios of Cedar Walton and Bobby Timmons in 1961, and recorded many records as a sideman for Riverside during that era.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 19-20 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Lew Tabackin Trio at the Birdland Theater

Lew Tabackin, flutist and tenor saxophonist, is an artist of astonishing vision. His electrifying flute playing is at once virtuosic, primordial, cross-cultural, and passionate. His distinctive tenor sax style includes the use of wide intervals, abrupt changes of mood and tempo, and purposeful fervor, all in the service of showing the full range of possibilities of his instrument - melodically, rhythmically, and dynamically. Without copying or emulating jazz greats of the past, Mr. Tabackin has absorbed elements into his style, ultimately creating his own sound and aura.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 21 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Ron Aprea Big Band with Angela DeNiro

Composer, arranger, jazz saxophonist and bandleader Ron Aprea is a big band enthusiast with a passion for the Basie Band, and has patterned his band and arrangements in the Basie style. Angela DeNiro is a native New Yorker, jazz vocalist, and voice artist, who is performing with saxophonist husband Ron Aprea. Their quintet features Angela scatting along with Ron's alto saxophone.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 21 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

The Sammy Figueroa Band at the Birdland Theater

Best-selling author T.J. English (The Westies, Havana Nocturne) curates a series of the best in contemporary Latin Jazz. The Dangerous Rhythms series continues with a tribute to American Latin jazz musician Cal Tjader and the Sammy Figueroa band. The band includes Sammy Figueroa (congas and leader), Felipe Fornier (vibes), Bill O'Connell (piano), Jose Claussell (bongo), Daniel Torres (bass) and Marcos Torres (timbales).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 22 (Monday) at 7:00PM

James Snyder and the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that James Snyder and the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will perform a concert benefitting Lumos. James Snyder, Broadway's Harry Potter himself, will host the evening and highlight the many other talents of the cast of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. Proceeds will benefit Lumos, formerly known as Children's High Level Group, an international non-governmental charity (NGO) founded by British author of Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, which promotes an end to the institutionalization of children worldwide.

All tickets $30-100, $10 food/drink minimum

July 22 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Reunion 7tet at the Birdland Theater

Reunion 7tet is a Jazz player/composer collective made up of 7 world class Jazz musicians: Rob Bargad (piano), Joe Magnarelli (trumpet, flugelhorn), Jerry Weldon (tenor sax), Dave Schumacher (bari sax), Daniel Sadownick (percussion), Mike Karn (bass) and Jason Brown (drums). For the July 22nd engagement, 3 distinguished colleagues will replace Rob, Jerry and Jason: Jeb Patton (piano), Mark Taylor (drums) and Sam Dillon (tenor saxophone).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 23 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

"Tori Scott is Thirsty!" with Jesse Kissel on Piano at the Birdland Theater

Tori Scott makes her Birdland Theater debut with her show "Tori Scott is Thirsty!," a musical journey of poor life choices, the gay male influence, and an unconditional love of vodka. Tori is thrilled to bring this autobiographical adventure to the Birdland Theater. With Jesse Kissel on the piano, "Thirsty" is set to the music of Judy Garland, Lady Gaga, Queen, Edith Piaf, and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 23-July 27 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

First week of John Pizzarelli's 2-week engagement with the Swing 7

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

July 24 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

The Ladybugs at the Birdland Theater

The Ladybugs' music features the dreamy, dulcet tones of voices and trombones. Lead by Martina DaSilva, their unique instrumentation of two lead singers (both doubling in percussion & ukulele), two trombone players, guitar, and bass allows for a lush sound that uplifts and attracts all audiences. The Ladybugs' repertoire includes favorites from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, infused with country, blues, latin, and classical music. With an uplifting sound that attracts all audiences, The Ladybugs effortlessly keep listeners smiling and moving.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 25 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

The Adam Larson Band

Birdland is proud to welcome back The Adam Larson Band, which includes Adam Larson (saxophone), Henry Hey (piano), Matt Clohesy (bass) and Jimmy Macbride (drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 25-27 (Thursday at 7:00PM and Friday-Saturday at 7:00PM and 9:45PM)

Michael Wolff Trio at the Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater is pleased to welcome back for 3 nights the Michael Wolff Trio.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Terraza Big Band

The Terraza Big Band is an 18-piece ensemble based in Queens, NY. Under the direction of co-directors Michael Thomas (saxophone) and Edward Perez (bass), this group performs a repertoire of original music penned by its leaders. The Terraza Big Band features many of New York's most in-demand jazz musicians and can be heard at venues throughout New York City in addition to its residency at Terraza 7.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel at the Birdland Theater

In this new show, Barb Jungr and John McDaniel apply their skills for reinvention to Sting's staggeringly hit-laden songbook. In John's transformative new arrangements for voice and piano, developed closely with Barb, they perform work from Sting's time as both a member of The Police and a solo artist, during which he has combined huge commercial success with continual risk-taking and experimentation.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 29 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas Tributes Roberta Flack

Natalie Douglas continues her smash monthly residency with another edition of her hit series entitled "Tributes." One Monday each month, Natalie will perform a different tribute show. With Music Directors, Mark Hartman and Brian Nash, and a band of all-star musicians, Natalie will celebrate the artistry, brilliance and singular achievements of four legendary influences: the luminous singer, songwriter and pianist, Roberta Flack.

All tickets $35, $10 food/drink minimum

July 29 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Barbara Fasano at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed pop/jazz vocalist Barbara Fasano comes home to Birdland with a new set of eclectic songs ranging from Billy Strayhorn to Joni Mitchell, from Johnny Mandel to Bruce Springsteen. A storyteller in song in the tradition of Carmen McRae, Sylvia Syms and Julie Wilson, Ms. Fasano explores the complexities of love and the circles we all swirl within.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 30 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Fleur Seule at the Birdland Theater

Fleur Seule is a vintage jazz band based in Manhattan. Led by Allyson Briggs, "The Glamour Girl of Jazz," she takes audiences back in time, to the days of elegant music and Hollywood fashion. In their return concert at Birdland, Fleur Seule will perform "Latin Love Songs" of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and beyond. With their take on beloved classics and rare gems, you will enjoy hits of Celia Cruz, La Lupe, Vikki Carr, Eydie Gorme, and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 30-August 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Final week of John Pizzarelli's 2-week engagement: A Tribute to Benny Goodman

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Rico Jones Quartet at the Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater welcomes the Rico Jones Quartet to the stage, with Rico Jones (sax), David Kikoski (piano), Nasheet Waits (drums) and Joe Martin (bass).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Candice Reyes Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Candice Reyes has gained a reputation for being an active Latina jazz vocalist. Reyes brings a youthful and refreshing sound to jazz. She will be joined by Abel Mireles (tenor sax), Will Dougherty (piano), Charlie Dougherty (bass), Joe Spinelli (drums) and special guest Nathan Eklund (trumpet).

All tickets $0-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Tuesdays) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 5, 12, 19, 26 (Fridays) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 13, 20, 27 (Saturdays) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sundays) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sundays) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You