CHRISTINA BIANCO Is Next On The Porch for MUSIC AT THE MANSION On June 5th

Things sure are swingin' on the porch out in Bloomfield, New Jersey! Don't worry, you don't have to actually go out to Jersey to see what's causing the ruckus, because (surprise!) The MUSIC AT THE MANSION PORCH PERFORMANCES are all available virtually! Of course, since NiCori Studios and Productions kicked off the outdoor series to provide live entertainment during the socially distanced decade of 2020, Manhattan residents have been ardently making the (easy and reasonable) trip out to Bloomfield for these intimate dinner concerts by some of the cabaret industry's most respected and in-demand performers. Each concert last season sold out and brought rave reviews from audiences, and 2021 is off to a great start. The impressive Porch Performance schedule this year has already seen Stearns Matthews pack the porch on May 8th, and Lisa Yaeger sell out (in the good way) on May 15th. Next up for the cabaret aficionados of NY and NJ is the sensational Christina Bianco, whose appearance is scheduled for June 5th.

As the dinner & a show events continue throughout the summer, home audiences near and far can participate via the virtual medium that has revolutionized the industry in the last year - a medium that every nightclub should begin to incorporate into their mission statement for the benefit of out of town devotees and homebound customers. With talent rosters like the ones created this summer and last, fans are lucky the folks at NiCori have their eye on the future.

Below, please see NiCori's original press release for Ms. Bianco's June 5th performance, the list of upcoming shows, and then click HERE for ticket information and other important details.

International singer and comedian Christina Bianco will appear on the Music At The Mansion: PORCH PERFORMANCES series, produced by NiCori Studios & Productions on Saturday, June 5 at 7 pm at The Oakeside Mansion in Bloomfield, NJ.

From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed 'The Girl Of A Thousand Voices,' she's performed on major television programs including, The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show in the US and The Paul O'Grady Show in the UK.

A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut in Forbidden Broadway. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, Application Pending (Drama Desk nom), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk nom.). Most recently, Christina played the iconic role of Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris, earning unanimous rave reviews. Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts to sold-out crowds in NYC and across the U.S. In the UK, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, Live at Zedel's, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and completed her second UK tour, titled, First Impressions in 2019. She recently made concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain, and South Africa, and in Australia, at The Sydney Opera House. Christina frequently performs with major US and Canadian symphonies and performs her solo symphony show under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly. Her live album, Life Of The Party was released in 2018.

Television credits include iTV's The Imitation Game, the POPtv's Impress Me, Hallmark's Signed Sealed, Delivered, and voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Must we trot out the phrase 'tour de force'? Yes, we must! ... Bianco's work is something to see." - Ben Brantley, New York Times



"PORCH PERFORMANCES" continues until September 25 with 15 different singers. Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment hosted by Music at the Mansion host, Corinna Sowers Adler that will be safe, socially distant, and fun! Meal to include an elegant, boxed dinner by Frungillo Catering including salad, entree, side dish, dessert, and coffee. Each night will include a performance by one of New York City/New Jersey's top Cabaret/ Broadway/TV performers on the large wrap-around porch at Oakeside. Future performers to include

Rosemary Loar on June 27

Lisa Viggiano on July 3

Ami Brabson on July 10

Jane Seaman on July 17

David LaMarr and Darnell White on July 24

Nicolas King on July 31

Marissa Mulder on August 14

Ty Stephens on August 21

Tony Carlin and Susan Knight on August 28

Celia Berk on September 4

Natalie Douglas on September 18

Corinna Sowers Adler on September 25

All shows begin with dinner at 7 pm with performance to follow. Tickets are $65 per person and include full meal and performance. Guests are invited to bring a bottle of their favorite libation (yes, that means alcohol).

All performances will happen rain or shine under the large wrap-around covered porch. Virtual tickets will also be available for each show. All performers subject to change. Oakeside Mansion is located at 240 Belleville Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.