CAG Presents The Grammy-Nominated Aizuri Quartet

CAG's 19-20 season continues on Wednesday, December 4 with the Aizuri Quartet, a 2019 GRAMMY-nominated ensemble.



The Aizuri Quartet is the winner of numerous awards, including the Grand Prize at the 2018 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition, as well as top prizes at the 2017 Osaka International Chamber Music Competition in Japan and the 2015 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition. Through its engaging and thought-provoking programs, the ensemble has garnered critical acclaim, and its debut album, Blueprinting, was nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY Award in the "Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble" category.



The Aizuri Quartet performs LOCALLY SOURCED, featuring Armenian folk songs by Komitas Vartabed, Haydn's B minor Quartet Op. 64 No. 2, and LIFT by Brooklyn-based composer Paul Wiancko. The Quartet adds: "Each of the composers featured used the powerful connections they felt to their environment, their world, and their time to create personal stories and vivid sound worlds."





Watch the Aizuri Quartet perform Carrot Revolution by Gabriella Smith from Blueprinting:







Aizuri Quartet

Wednesday December 4, 2019, 7:30pm

A co-presentation with Joe's Pub

GRAMMY-nominated ensemble performs works by Komitas, Haydn, and Paul Wiancko

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

Tickets: $30 adults / $15 students





