CABARET FOR COLLEGE to Benefit HeartShare St. Vincent's Services at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, present Madeline Brewer, Samantha Massell, Shoba Narayan, and more in Cabaret For College: A Concert to Benefit HeartShare St. Vincent's Services on Thursday, July 18.

Talented kids from HSVS are joined by Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale), Drew Gasparini (Crazy, Just Like Me), Giullian Gioiello (Marvel's Iron Fist), Brittany Anikka Liu (The Convent), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Kaitlyn Mayse (Cinderella National Tour), Shoba Narayan (Hamilton National Tour), Nicholas J. Oliveri (Boarding School), Ariane Rinehart (The Sound of Music Live!), and Laurissa "Lala" Romain (South Pacific).

HSVS provides a comprehensive and holistic set of programming for both children and families dealing with a range of trauma related to family separation, including making sure their youth can attend and graduate from college. Nationally, only 8% of foster youth graduate from higher education. This evening's performance will benefit HSVS's American Dreams Program, which provides funding for tuition, books, computers, and housing for HSVS kids attending college.

Cabaret For College: A Concert to Benefit HeartShare St. Vincent's Services plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 18, 2019. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





