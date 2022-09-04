Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in September

The performance will feature songs from Broadway, the American Songbook, and many more.

Sep. 04, 2022  

Christine Andreas will bring her cabaret show "AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found" to The Wick on September 17th at 8pm.

Featuring songs from Broadway, the American Songbook, and many more, Ms. Andreas is certain to dazzle and entertain you with the special magic of a Broadway legend. Tickets are available by calling The Wick at (561) 995-2333 or online at TheWick.org.

Christine Andreas' shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF - No Regrets, received unanimous raves leaving the NY Times "thunderstruck" and audiences "electrified"! Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, Tony Award nominee and two-time Tony Award nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel) & starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY's finest cabaret rooms to the White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CD's; Love Is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set and PIAF - No Regrets.


