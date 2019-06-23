Broadway Sessions Celebrates 11th Anniversary With All Star Concert

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, June 27th Broadway Sessions will celebrate it's 11th anniversary with an all star concert event.

The evening will feature performances by Broadway Sessions alumni including Paige Davis, Diamond Essence White, Jessica Hendy, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Maddy Trumble, Preston Truman Boyd, Brian Ray Norris, Will Taylor, Lindsey Brett Carothers, Bre Jackson, Mimi Ryder, Colleen Harris, Ben Bogen, Emily Schultheis, Molly Pope, Anne Fraser Thomas, Mary Claire King, Romelda Teron Benjamin, Kayla Davion, vocal group 3rd Vers and more!!

The evening will also feature performance by teenage vocalist Kat Fitzpatrick.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Reservations are strongly recommended through www.broadwaysessions.net

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net Follow Broadway Sessions on social media at @BwaySessions.





