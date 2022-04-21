Bobby Conte, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Join MT TRIVIA With Christopher Metzger-Timson

Christopher Metzger-Timson puts a new twist on Musical Mondays with his FREE Broadway trivia show, MT Trivia. Each week, the audience breaks into teams and competes in three rounds of musical theatre trivia, testing their knowledge against Broadway's biggest stars. If the star gets it wrong, points are doubled! Trivia rounds are interspersed with live performances and interviews with guest stars and the weekly "Star-To-Be." The night culminates in an epic sing-off between the audience and guest stars to see who can "Sing Out, Louise!" and take home the MT Trivia crown. Winners can expect to win shots, cabaret tickets, and of course, bragging rights. After all, "THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL!"

The Q is NYCs newest multi-level nightclub bringing the best of Broadway and nightlife together. From cabaret shows to burlesque to drag, there is something for everyone!

MT Trivia debuted at The Q on Monday, April 11th, and featured Bobby Conte (Company, A Bronx Tale) and "Star-To-Be," Emily Grace Tucker singing Disney classics and giving the audience a run for their money. (Photos attached) Upcoming guests include:

April 25: J Harrison Ghee (upcoming Some Like It Hot, Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical, Kinky Boots) and Micaela Lamas

May 9: Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Kinky Boots, King Kong) and Mariah Lyttle (The Color Purple)

May 16: Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Disney's Aladdin) and Bella Coppola

May 23: Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages) and D'Kaylah Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen)

MT Trivia plays every Monday night, 7:00-9:00 pm at The Q (795 8th Ave, between 48th and 49th St) There is no cover or drink minimum, and it is free to play. For more information follow Christopher Metzger-Timson on Instagram (@cmt.nyc) or visit https://theqnyc.com/

MORE ABOUT CHRISTOPHER METZGER-TIMSON

Christopher Metzger-Timson is thrilled to be bringing his pandemic passion project to live audiences at The Q! His weekly web series, MT Trivia, debuted on The Broadway-Talk LIVE Network in 2020, where it was viewed by thousands of Broadway fans across the world. He is also the creator behind The Green Room 42's hit series, THE BELTRESS POWER HOUR: A Drinking Game for Musical Theatre Nerds Everywhere and MURDERINOS OF BROADWAY: A My Favorite Murder Tribute Concert. His original one-man show, #TBT: A Chubby Boy's Guide to Growing Up Normal has played to critical acclaim at both Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42, being described as "practically perfect in every way" by The Bistro Awards' Gerry Geddes. Christopher has directed and co-written many cabaret acts around NYC, including shows for Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked) and Devin Lewis (Newsies). He has also served as Assistant Director under Ben Rimalower for the hit nightclub act, #CountessandFriends, starring The Real Housewives of NY's Countess Luann de Lesseps.

You can watch previous episodes of MT Trivia HERE!