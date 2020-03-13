Birdland Jazz Club Has Adjusted Their Schedule For March

Birdland Jazz Club has adjusted its schedule for March. See below for the changes:

All Shows are at Birdland Jazz Club

(Except for Jean Brassard and Jinjoo Yoo Trio on March 15 and Andy Bey and Augie Haas on March 22; these will take place in the Birdland Theater)



March 13 (Friday) 5:30 PM

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



March 13-14 (Friday) - Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM

Steve Wilson & The Analog Band featuring Ray Angry, Corcoran Holt, and Willie Jones III

Steve Wilson has attained ubiquitous status in the studio and on the stage with the greatest names in jazz. A musician's musician, he has released seven critically-acclaimed recordings under his own name and brought his distinctive sound to more than 100 albums led by such celebrated and wide-ranging artists as Chick Corea, George Duke, Michael Brecker, Dave Holland, Dianne Reeves, Bill Bruford, Maria Schneider, and Joe Henderson. Renowned by both audiences and peers, Wilson's skills as a leader, sideman, and composer are undisputed. For this engagement at Birdland, he brings three leading voices in jazz to round out his quartet.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 14 (Saturday) 5:30 PM

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasano (voice)

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



March 15 (Sunday) 5:30 PM

David Berger Jazz Orchestra

David Berger is recognized internationally as a leading authority on the music of Duke Ellington and the Swing Era. Conductor and arranger for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra from its inception in 1988 through 1994, Berger has transcribed more than 750 full scores of classic recordings including more than 500 works by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Berger has composed and arranged more than 1000 pieces over a career spanning 50 years. The David Berger Jazz Orchestra has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, as well as on TV and in movies.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 15 (Sunday) 7:00 PM (Birdland Theater)

Jean Brassard

Acclaimed for his Bistro award-winning tribute to Yves Montand "The Kid From Paris," Québécois-New York singer-songwriter-actor Jean Brassard performs an intimate cœur-à-coeur with "I Have Lived: Jean Brassard Salutes Aznavour" celebrating the French artist of Armenian descent whose career spanned over seven decades. The show is musically directed by Kathleen Landis on piano and songs will be performed in both English and French.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 15 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 15 (Sunday) 9:45 PM (Birdland Theater)

Jinjoo Yoo Trio with Kihong Jang and Jamale Davis

Jazz Pianist/Composer/Arranger Jinjoo Yoo is a dynamic performer with a unique voice. Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, Jinjoo currently resides in New York and collaborates with different projects and leads her own group as well. As a leader or a sideman, she has toured/performed internationally, including performances in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea. She will present her recent compositions and arrangements dedicated to her jazz heroes including Mary Lou Williams, Nat King Cole, Clarence Profit, Barry Harris, Jimmy Rowles, Bud Powell, and Thelonious Monk.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 16 (Monday) 7:00 PM

Marissa Licata

New York and Boston based, Honduran American violinist, Marissa Licata, is a star powerhouse soloist. Her electrifying passion and vibrant presence have been featured on world-renowned stages across 4 continents. Her dazzling intensity both on stage and on camera have been mesmerizing audiences, fellow artists and fans everywhere. With a resume of global accomplishment, drawing on World music influences from Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East - Marissa's unique Gypsy fusion highlights universally familiar melodies with contagious rhythmic energy - a relentlessness presented with tremendous passion, heart, joy, and a stylish flair all her own.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 16 (Monday) 9:30

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 17 (Thursday) 7:00 PM

Vitaly Golovnev

Trumpeter Vitaly Golovnev was born in Nalchik, Russia into a family of musicians. In November of 2003 Mr. Golovnev moved to New York City. Since his arrival he has found himself in high demand working with many of New York's most prominent Big Band's including the Mingus Big Band, David Berger and "Sultans Of Swing" Orchestra, Brooklyn Big Band, and Hal McKusick Nonet. Vitaly Golovnev has been active leading and composing for his own group since they formed in 2005. His highly anticipated debut album, consisting of nine Golovnev originals, To Whom It May Concern (Tippin'), is scheduled to be released in January of 2009. Mr. Golovnev has been fortunate to perform as a sideman with many notable musicians including Wynton Marsalis, Richie Cole, Lew Tabackin, Randy Brecker, Billy Cobham, Paul Bollenback, and Donny McCaslin. Mr. Golovnev was awarded as a semifinalist in the prestigious 2007 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trumpet Competition.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 17 (Tuesday) 9:30 PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 7 pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum





March 18 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 18 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM & 11:00 PM

Alejandro Avilés: The Tristano Project

Alejandro Avilés is a first generation Cuban-American who comes from a long lineage of musicians. In fact, Mr. Avilés' family has been considered by the Guiness Book of World Records for having the longest, continuous musical group in the world. The Orquesta Hermanos Avilés was started by his great-grandfather, Manuel Avilés, in1882 in Holguin, Cuba, and remarkably is still in existence today. Based in NYC, Alejandro Avilés works as an adjunct professor at both Hofstra University and Hunter College teaching saxophone and jazz improvisation while performing as a versatile musician in various genres and on Broadway. Avilés has performed on several award-winning recordings including Emilio Solla's latest album Puertos, which went on to receive a 2019 GRAMMY nomination.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 19 (Thursday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

Madeleine Peyroux: The Dreamers

"Music has the power to soothe the savage breast" asserted the poet William Congreve, articulating that the arts have the power to heal. A notion subscribed to by many, including acclaimed musician Madeleine Peyroux, who in 2017 harnessed the healing power of song for her Anthem album and world tour (2018-2019). In an attempt to address "our torrid political climate", the artist employed her intimate, personal style of folk-pop songwriting coupled with spellbinding jazz driven delivery to convey thought-provoking reflections on country, self and everything in between. Madeleine has spent much of her thirty-year career on the road, perfecting the live-performing skills she cultivated as a teenager busking in Paris. "Touring has become part of my make up" says the celebrated musician, "after years on the road, not touring would be hard for my psyche at this point." The Jazz virtuoso is ready to travel "down the soothing path" again with her aptly titled trio The Dreamers.

$30-$40; $10 food/drink minimum

March 20 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 20-21 (Friday - Saturday) 8:30 PM & 11:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Larry Fuller Trio

Larry Fuller is an internationally acclaimed pianist, band leader and clinician known to "swing like a beast!" Early in his career, Fuller's undeniable talent earned him the position of musical director and pianist for vocalist Ernestine Anderson, pianist for drummer Jeff Hamilton's Trio, and final pianist in legendary bassist Ray Brown's Trio.Since 2013 - harnessing his extraordinary experience - Fuller has led the Larry Fuller Trio. He presents a musical program rarely experienced live today, consistently praised for his emotive, swinging style, monster technique, and program versatility. Fuller's latest album, Overjoyed, was released last May. From bop, to stride, to swing, to blues, Fuller's performance at Birdland Theater is not to be missed!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 21 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasano (voice)

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 22 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

George Gee Orchestra

After conducting a 1979 radio interview with legendary William 'Count' Basie, George Gee determined he would one day lead his own big band. Now, with nearly 40 years experience as a conductor and 20 years leading weekly shows in Times Square's SWING46, Gee's swing band dreams have blossomed wildly, and he leads what is perhaps New York's most popular swing dance orchestra. He brings his group to Birdland for a characteristically lively set of music.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 22 (Sunday) 7:00 PM (Birdland Theater)

Andy Bey Quartet

Jazz legend Andy Bey is at the Birdland Theater for a special engagement. He will be appearing with Mack McLean on Drums and Joe Martin on Bass! Pianist and vocalist Andy Bey has earned much critical praise for the subtle vocal stylings he creates within his four-octave voice and his deftly understated piano playing. A prodigiously talented child, he had learned to play boogie-woogie piano tunes by the age of three, entertaining his eight siblings. In 1952, at age 12, he performed with Louis Jordan at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and as a teenager he appeared regularly on television programs such as Star Times Kids and Spotlight on Harlem, often performing opposite legendary jazz figures including Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 22 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 22 (Sunday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Augie Haas

In-demand trumpeter, composer and teacher Augie Haas returns to Birdland Theater, performing alongside vocalists Major Attaway and Chantal Mitvalsky, trumpeter Andrew Neesley and saxophonist Alexa Tarantino. Haas will perform selections from his five albums that he has released as a bandleader. His most recent release Have We Met? released in 2018, highlights the diversity of his musicianship, not only as a trumpet player, but as a crooner too. Augie has worked with artists including Harry Connick Jr., The Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Gil Evans Project and the Birdland Big Band.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





