Billy Recce to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage Featuring JJ Nieman, Henry Platt & More

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Billboard-charting and two-time MAC Award-winning songwriter Billy Recce on Monday, March 31 at 7:00 PM. Best known for the musicals Little Black Book and A Musical About Star Wars, Recce will be joined by a cohort of special guests from Broadway and beyond in an evening of new music, old favorites, and unabashed, unplugged queer chaos. Hailed by Broadway Radio as "the most promising songwriter I've heard in a long, long, long, time," this 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist will introduce you to his outlandish musical storytelling style with a set of musical theatre songs crafted to go down well with an Espresso Martini or two. The show, directed by Yoni Weiss and featuring music direction and arrangements by Jon Audric Nelson, will include performances by JJ Nieman (The Book of Mormon, TikTok), Henry Platt, Bryan Munar, Maya Lagerstam, Lauren Robinson, Roger Dawley, and more to be announced. Tickets are $25-$30, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street. Billy Recce is a two-time MAC Award-winning New York City-based composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter, most recently represented by the Las Vegas and Off-Broadway hit show A Musical About Star Wars, for which he wrote the music and lyrics (cast album on Broadway Records) and the Billboard-charting concept album Little Black Book, about the life and times of Heidi Fleiss. Little Black Book and his queer, "Chick-fil-A" musical satire Fowl Play are both slated for production next year. In addition, he is a prolific concert artist, selling out various venues across the country. His songs have been heard internationally and at The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Cadogan Hall, and more. His debut album The Perks of Being a Snowflake is streaming on all platforms. Most recently, he released an EP of his irreverent holiday musical The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever with co-writer Drew Larimore, which was featured in Variety.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

IZZE STEIN - "The Soul of Amy Winehouse"

*Livestream Available*

New York R&B/Jazz singer Izze Stein commemorates the legacy of one of her greatest influences, Amy Winehouse, in a cabaret-style show featuring Amy's most memorable songs. Joined by a band comprising some of NYC's best jazz musicians, Izze will cover the full range of Amy's songbook, from her comedic contemporary standards to her driving 50s-inspired ballads, and will share lesser known moments and stories about the late singer's life. After studying Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan, Izze moved to New York and began singing at venues throughout the city, including Birdland, the Flatiron Room, Mezzrow, Smalls, and the Apollo Theater as a part of its historic Amateur Night. Just as Amy did, Izze writes her own music; she is currently working on her first original concept album.

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 PM

LAUREN DAVIDSON

Singer/songwriter and Urban Country recording artist Lauren Davidson has been called "a smooth as silk combination of Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini, gently mingled with her own powerhouse gusto" by American Songwriter. Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable, blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country. She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and this year performed at Madison Square Garden as part of PBR's "Unleash the Beast" tour. Davidson created "Urban Country Jam," which presents country music mini-festivals in major cities.

Friday, March 10 - Friday, April 14 - Friday, May 12 - Shows at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

Three Different Dates! Three Different Shows! Three Different Special Guests!

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do!" After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon.

The show, directed by Will Nunziata, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director) Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM



AMY SPANGER AND FRIENDS

See Broadway powerhouse Amy Spanger in a one-night-only concert where she will belt her actual face off. This Drama Desk-nominated Broadway Baby will sing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander & Ebb, and more. Her special guests are the brilliant Broadway veteran Brian Shepard (who also happens to be her husband), and a few other talented friends from Broadway and beyond.

Thursday, March 16 and Sunday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL - "The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch"

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy's far-reaching program includes classics like "The Way We Were" and "What I Did for Love," alongside little known gems like "Sweet Alibis" and "Two Boys" (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy's critically acclaimed debut album, You'll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for "Recording of the Year" and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.

Friday, March 17 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM

JEREMIAH JOHNSON

2022 Blues Music Award Nominee

Jeremiah Johnson is a 2022 Blues Music Award nominee, with six top 10 Billboard Blues charting releases and a Ruf Records recording artist. Johnson's four-piece band has packed full of talent; with dueling guitars, dynamic keys, thunderous bass, soul-pounding drums and three-part harmonies. If you like roots, blues and rock n roll, with some southern flavors, you are going to love this show.

Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM

SAMANTHA PAULY

*Livestream Available*

After smash-hit debut performances last year, Samantha Pauly returns with a residency show at Chelsea Table + Stage. She is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's Six the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Join Samantha as she sings everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.

Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM

AN EVENING ON THE LANAI

"Remembering The Golden Girls" with Stan Zimmerman

It's "An Evening on the Lanai" with one of the masters behind the success of "The Golden Girls." TV writer Stan Zimmerman ("The Golden Girls," "Roseanne," "Gilmore Girls") takes us down memory lane with fun behind-the-scenes stories, little-known facts, and more with on-air personality and celebrity interviewer Alexander Rodriguez. Join in the fun as we watch clips of our favorite episodes complete with sing-alongs and trivia. How well do you know your Golden Girls? Show us your best Golden Girls look, you may just take home a St. Olaf Women of the Year award from our list of giveaways.

Monday, April 17 at 7:00 PM

THE SKIVVIES

*Livestream Available*

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Molina (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide, Marry Me a Little) and Cearley (All Shook Up, Pageant, Buyer & Cellar) met in 2003. The Skivvies were born in 2012, when they became YouTube sensations. The videos led to live shows, and now this undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences in New York and beyond.

Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM

TAWANDA

"Live in Manhattan"

*Livestream Available*

Jazz vocalist Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, known as "Tawanda" is returning to Manhattan after her highly praised sold-out debut night at Birdland Theater in November 2022. The beautiful statuesque young artist will bring her unique interpretation to the stories of a varied set of songs ranging from Broadway, to jazz, to Brazilian, to songs by contemporary artists such as Sting, many from her new Resonance Records recording Smile. She will be accompanied by a trio featuring musical director and pianist Jim Ridl, with bass and drums.

Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO FLAMENCO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

WEEKLY EVENTS

"DRUNK KARAOKE"

Every Tuesday night from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Have you ever dreamt of rocking out onstage with a live band? Lights up, the mic's hot, you're on! Join us at "Drunk Karaoke," where you are the star. Guests are encouraged to jump onstage with a four-piece band to perform from a list of pop and rock classics. The band features Peter Douskalis on lead guitar, Zach Spound on keyboard and rhythm guitar, Elmo Zapp on bass, and Brad Bailey on drums.

NO COVER

"ROCK BRUNCH"

Every Sunday at 1:00 PM starting on March 5

Put another dime in the jukebox, baby - it's time to rock! "Rock Brunch" will take you on an electrifying trip through the history of rock, featuring four vocalists singing your favorite tunes from the '50s to today. Listen to songs made famous by bands like Guns N' Roses, Metallica, AC/DC, The Beatles, and many more, all while sipping on a sweet mimosa. "Rock Brunch" features a rotating selection of rock staples, so you'll never get the same show twice. Doors open at 12:00 Noon with the performance at 1:00 PM.

$35 (includes admission, an entrée, and one Mimosa or Bloody Mary)

"BROADWAY PIT SESSION"

Every Sunday night from 9:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight

Special guest for February 19: SAMANTHA PAULY

Broadway Pit Session is New York's newest open mic, featuring you singing show tunes from yesteryear and today while accompanied by the finest trio New York has to offer. Bring your book! You never know who's going to drop in. A video capture of their performance is available for purchase. The evening features the musicians Jack Lipson on piano, Elmo Zapp on bass, and David Lamoureux on drums. The show is also hosted by David Lamoureux.

NO COVER