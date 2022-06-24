Ben Fankhauser, Joe Iconis, Analise Scarpaci, and More Join 10 YEARS OF NEW WRITERS: CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10th ANNIVERSARY 

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 10 Years of New Writers: Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th Anniversary.

Ten years since throwing its doors wide open, Feinstein's/54 Below has been a hub for new writers to develop their work and bring it to the world! Join us as we walk down memory lane with many of our writers as they revisit their early work and remember the late nights, the laughter, the many tears, and of course: the pictures with the iconic Feinstein's/54 Below step and repeat.

Featuring the writers who have been a part of changing the face of contemporary musical theatre and the up-and-coming artists who are stepping up to take up the mantle, come reminisce with us as we celebrate 10 Years of 54 Below.

Featuring: Joe Iconis, Drew Gasparini, Joey Contreras, Ryan Scott Oliver, Emerson Mae And Murphy Taylor Smith, Amanda D'Archangelis, Kait Kerrigan, Bree Lowdermilk, Georgia Stitt, Sara James, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Tour) , Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill), Mariah Lyttle (The Color Purple Tour), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Alyssa Wray (American Idol) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies)

Produced by Molly Heller and Vaibu Mohan, with music direction by Greg Paladino

10 Years of New Writers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, July 3rd at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $45-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A livestream option will also be available for the 7:00pm show

