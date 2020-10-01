BWW Previews: October 5th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Promises A World of Talent

Jim invites a wide variety of types of talents to say hello to October

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, October 5 at 8pm, and feature theater singer Jenna Pastuszek, French musical theater star Marie Oppert (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg), from Broadway's Hadestown Kimberly Marable, pop singing sensation Nestor Martinez, and husband and wife Broadway songwriting team Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde).

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have all served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8-qE0QfRk0

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

