BWW Previews: Joely Fisher and Darius de Haas Lead PAJAMA CAST PARTY Lineup on November 16th

Come join the fun as Jim presents another great group of guests

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, November 16 at 8pm, and feature television and Broadway actress Joely Fisher, jazz vocalists Veronica Swift (with Matt Baker at piano) and Ashley Pezzotti, banjo virtuoso Bennett Sullivan and Broadway/jazz singer Darius de Haas.



In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Isaac Mizrahi, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday, November 16 at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBZtufVY1DI

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles