BWW Previews: JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Welcomes Jazz, Television and Broadway Stars June 8th

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party takes place every Monday night at 8 pm EDT and can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and BroadwayWorld.com. The upcoming June 8 Party will include musical appearances by "Whose Line Is It Anyway" improv star Colin Mochrie and his wife, actress Debra McGrath, Broadway's Tony Yazbeck, Adam J. Levy, jazzers Nicole Zuraitis, Nicolas King, Anais Reno, and Amanda King.

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Curtis Stigers, Jessica Vosk, Kurt Elling, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, John Davidson, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and Mary Wilson have served up musical performances via live stream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Facebook page.

The upcoming Monday night 8pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op8z7w4BUmA

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8 pm EDT

YouTube (Jim Caruso), Facebook (Birdland Jazz Club) & BroadwayWorld.com

