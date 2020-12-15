BWW Previews: Carole Demas and Ian Herman Present New Year's Day Concert LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN

Live from Skylight Run - January 1, 2021 7:30pm EST

Carole Demas and Ian Herman WITH YOU This very special New Year's Day concert, will be an especially intimate show with Carole and her music director Ian Herman at the grand piano. A warm and embracing show for the beginning of a new year.

The show will feature a wide variety of music from Broadway, Great American Songbook, folk, pop classic rock, etc. Ian will perform some original pieces of his own.

LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN is planned as a monthly concert bringing you Stars from Broadway and TV, performing in a delightful and intimate setting (Skylight Run) in Westchester, New York.

Carole Demas, who created the role of Sandy, in the original Broadway Production of GREASE, as well as the Title Role in THE BAKER'S WIFE, and created leading roles in numerous other shows, seen on TV for 12 years in THE MAGIC GARDEN, various Soap Operas and prime-time TV dramas. She continues (in NYC) to be an extraordinary singer, an engaging speaker with over 60 years in professional theatre.

Ian Herman: Music director, began his musical career studying classical piano. At the age of thirteen he was a guest soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. After attending Manhattan School of Music, Ian worked with singers including Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Joy Behar, Carole J. Bufford and Carole Demas in nightclubs in New York and around the country. In 1999, he received the Backstage Bistro Award for Best Musical Director. Ian's Broadway credits include: JELLY'S LAST JAM, THE WHO'S TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, GREASE, LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason and SWING for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements. With guitarist Sean Harkness, he celebrated their new CD DUET, consisting of all original music. Ian and Carole have been working together for over 40 years.

Carole played numerous guest star roles on classic prime time TV (including, KOJAK, MANNIX, ROUTE 66, BARNABY JONES, MAN FROM ATLANTIS, FANTASTIC JOURNEY (recently, BLUE BLOODS/CBS and ALLEGIANCE/NBC) and recurring roles on daytime dramas (EDGE OF NIGHT, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, AS THE WORLD TURNS). For the popular PBS Series GREAT PERFORMANCES, Carole joined other stars of the Great White Way for Lorimar's SHOWSTOPPERS - THE BEST OF BROADWAY. On film, Carole starred in the 300 YEAR WEEKEND, with William Devane and THE SPACE WORKS for Trans-Lux Corp. Other films include appearances in: A LOVELY WAY TO DIE for Universal Films and the recently released THE DISAPPOINTMENTS ROOM.

Her New York City concert and cabaret performances include: (BROADWAY ORIGINALS (Town Hall), OFF-BROADWAY CLOSE UP (Merkin Hall), 50th Anniversary celebrations for WBAI Radio, Lincoln Center Library and The Fantasticks. She is seen in NYC's favorite cabaret venues (Feinsteins/54 Below, Birdland, The Metropolitan Room, Laurie Beechman Theater, New World Stages annual gala, Le Poisson Rouge, The Iridium, The Triad-Stage 72, Signature Theatre, Urban Stages, Concerts For City Greens, etc.). She sang for BROADWAY TO BARBADOS for two seasons and recently headlined on Crystal Cruise, Film and Theatre Cruise to French Polynesia. She is a recurring favorite star in The Ziegfeld Society Productions in New York City. Her one-woman show in NYC and other locales (including The Caribbean Theatre, St. Croix) received rave reviews..."a powerhouse of musical theatre", "a vocal champion", "a consummate artist", her voice has been described as "shimmering and thrilling with great warmth, sweetness and surprising power". Her engaging, exciting cabaret and concert performances have brought funds and attention to many worthy causes. Carole starred in TV's most successful regional children's series, THE MAGIC GARDEN (for over 12 years) with her Co-Star Paula Janis, leading to hundreds of live family concerts and recent viral posts on Facebook. Carole's wonderful versatility has been seen on camera in principal roles in over 200 commercials for television (everything from men's cologne to peanut butter and often singing the jingles as well), among them Kodak, Promise Margarine, Lipton Tea, Puss 'n Boots, Wonder Bread, M&M's, Clairol, Timex, Lysol, AT&T, etc. more at www.caroledemas.com, www.caroleandpaula.com

