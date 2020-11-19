BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST SHOW ART

This year the BROADWAY WORLD AWARDS for the New York City Cabaret industry is introducing many new categories for fans and audiences to vote on. It takes a lot of people to make a successful nightclub act, and it's time everyone got to have a little recognition for their artistry and efforts. One of those new categories is for the talented artists who get the attention of potential audience members at the shows of the performers who fill the stages of the city.

Show Art is such an important part of the process of having a successful club act. There are postcards to mail out or display in the clubs, posters that hang outside the clubs, even advertising in magazines and on websites, if the artist can afford it. You have to have show art that is attractive, eye-catching, not too busy, not amateurish, elegant, festive, sophisticated - it all depends on what you are trying to sell. This is the arts, but it's also a business, and you have a product to sell: You. Your show. Your brand, if you will. Well, this is where it starts.

The Category Is BEST SHOW ART

Mary Sue Daniels is Straight Outta Conda - Design - James Millefolie, Photos - Bob Daniels, Rod Goodman

The Lineup with Susie Mosher - Design - Hope Royaltey, Photos - Gene Reed

Roberta Feldhusen, Who's That Woman? - Design & Photo - Helane Blumfield

The Doris Dear Christmas Special - Ray DeForest & Richard Becker

4 Women, 4 Stories - Design - Helane Blumfield, Photos - Christopher Bouyden

Josephine Sanges, Come Rain or Come Shine - Design - Frank Dain, Photo - Bill Westmoreland

Now You Know - Design - Michael Kirk Lane, Photo - Kevin Thomas Garcia

Jennifer Barnhart, It's About Time! - Design - Michael Kirk Lane, Photo - Marissa Kohn

Anita Gillette, Me and Mr. B! - Design - Robert Neal Marshall

Sean R. Stephens, The Bedroom World Tour - Design & Photo - Sean R. Stephens

Lianne Marie Dobbs, Why Can't a Woman Be More Like a Man? - Design - Aaron Salazar, Photo - Nathan West

Sean Patrick Murtagh, Mario! Encore - Design - David Murtagh, Photo - Michael Kushner

Broadway At Birdland - Design - Todd Johnson

Christmas At Birdland - Design - Tug Rice

From Lady Day to the Boss - Lisa Viggiano, Frank Dain

Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Design - Todd Johnson - Photo - Bill Westmoreland

Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream - Design - Sydney Patrick

The Gorgeous Nothings In Concert At Joe's Pub - Design - Jeremy L. Kotin

Helane Blumfield - VERGE - Design - Helane Blumfield, Photo - Liz Von Hoene

Judi Mark, Laughing Through Life - Design - Frank Dain, Photo - Jeffrey Hornstein

Joan Darragh - The Invigorated Ingenue - Design and Photo - Helane Blumfield

George Salazer & Joe Iconis - Two-Player Game - Design - Philip Romano

Cast your vote for your favorite SHOW ART HERE.

