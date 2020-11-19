BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST SHOW ART
It's not just about the show up on the stage...
This year the BROADWAY WORLD AWARDS for the New York City Cabaret industry is introducing many new categories for fans and audiences to vote on. It takes a lot of people to make a successful nightclub act, and it's time everyone got to have a little recognition for their artistry and efforts. One of those new categories is for the talented artists who get the attention of potential audience members at the shows of the performers who fill the stages of the city.
Show Art is such an important part of the process of having a successful club act. There are postcards to mail out or display in the clubs, posters that hang outside the clubs, even advertising in magazines and on websites, if the artist can afford it. You have to have show art that is attractive, eye-catching, not too busy, not amateurish, elegant, festive, sophisticated - it all depends on what you are trying to sell. This is the arts, but it's also a business, and you have a product to sell: You. Your show. Your brand, if you will. Well, this is where it starts.
The Category Is BEST SHOW ART
Mary Sue Daniels is Straight Outta Conda - Design - James Millefolie, Photos - Bob Daniels, Rod Goodman
The Lineup with Susie Mosher - Design - Hope Royaltey, Photos - Gene Reed
Roberta Feldhusen, Who's That Woman? - Design & Photo - Helane Blumfield
The Doris Dear Christmas Special - Ray DeForest & Richard Becker
4 Women, 4 Stories - Design - Helane Blumfield, Photos - Christopher Bouyden
Josephine Sanges, Come Rain or Come Shine - Design - Frank Dain, Photo - Bill Westmoreland
Now You Know - Design - Michael Kirk Lane, Photo - Kevin Thomas Garcia
Jennifer Barnhart, It's About Time! - Design - Michael Kirk Lane, Photo - Marissa Kohn
Anita Gillette, Me and Mr. B! - Design - Robert Neal Marshall
Sean R. Stephens, The Bedroom World Tour - Design & Photo - Sean R. Stephens
Lianne Marie Dobbs, Why Can't a Woman Be More Like a Man? - Design - Aaron Salazar, Photo - Nathan West
Sean Patrick Murtagh, Mario! Encore - Design - David Murtagh, Photo - Michael Kushner
Broadway At Birdland - Design - Todd Johnson
Christmas At Birdland - Design - Tug Rice
From Lady Day to the Boss - Lisa Viggiano, Frank Dain
Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Design - Todd Johnson - Photo - Bill Westmoreland
Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream - Design - Sydney Patrick
The Gorgeous Nothings In Concert At Joe's Pub - Design - Jeremy L. Kotin
Helane Blumfield - VERGE - Design - Helane Blumfield, Photo - Liz Von Hoene
Judi Mark, Laughing Through Life - Design - Frank Dain, Photo - Jeffrey Hornstein
Joan Darragh - The Invigorated Ingenue - Design and Photo - Helane Blumfield
George Salazer & Joe Iconis - Two-Player Game - Design - Philip Romano
Cast your vote for your favorite SHOW ART HERE.
