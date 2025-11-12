BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! Will Return to Sony Hall in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Belts for PFF! is set to return next year. The event will be held on Monday, March 9, 2026 at Sony Hall - 235 W 46th Street, New York, NY

Step into the spotlight at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s (PFF) 16th annual signature gala Broadway Belts for PFF! on March 9 at Sony Hall in New York City and streaming live.

This extraordinary event is hosted by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award-winning actress and comedienne, Julie Halston, and features Broadway's brightest stars, all rallying together to raise funds and awareness for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis.

Attendees will have access to the exclusive pre-show cocktail reception, a three-course seated dinner, a performance, and an after-party.