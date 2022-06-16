BOY BAND BRUNCH to Present Special Pride Edition at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE has announced a special Pride Edition of The Boy Band Project's "Boy Band Brunch" on Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The LGBT Network, a non-profit organization that is a home and a voice for LGBT people, their families, and support systems in Long Island and Queens. "Boy Band Brunch" is performed at the venue on alternate weekends. The Boy Band Project, recently seen with Andy Cohen on Bravo TV's "Watch What Happens Live," transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture, re-imagining the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. Tickets are $15-40, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

The Boy Band Project - delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent - has been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. Even if you've never demolished a Trapper Keeper notebook with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it's 1999 before you can say "Bye, Bye, Bye."

The group has been nominated for BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards for three consecutive years, winning in 2019 for "Best Group," and in 2020 for "Best Original Song" and "Best Featured Ensemble Soloist." They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and NBC Live. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, and The Iridium in New York City, Celebrity Cruise Line, and Atlantis Events, in addition to touring popular venues across the country. The group recently collaborated with songwriter Michael Mott for their hilarious hit single "Get Behind My Love," as well as the award-winning Christmas bop "Jingle My Bells." Music videos and more are at TheBoyBandProject.com. Instagram: @boybandproject.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

THE LGBT NETWORK is a leader in creating and implementing solutions to address many of the greatest challenges that LGBT people face today - bullying in our schools, discrimination and harassment, lack of community and socialization, disproportionate burden of HIV, unsafe workplaces, lack of housing and service options for LGBT older adults, and a lack of LGBT-affirming and welcoming community services. The realities of unsafe spaces and communities for LGBT people drive the organization's efforts to continue our history of pioneering advocacy and social change. The LGBT Network operates LGBT community centers throughout the expansive Long Island and Queens region to reach and serve as many LGBT people and their families as possible. More than 30,000 visits are made annually to access the LGBT Network's expansive offerings of social, cultural, health, support, and other programs. lgbtnetwork.org

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, June 25 at 9:30 PM

CT+S BLOCK PARTY: 80s NIGHT

Jump in our Delorean, we're taking a totally rad musical trip back to the 80s at our first-ever Chelsea Table + Stage Block Party, 80s Night! Take off your scrunchies and let your hair fly loose to the sounds of Prince, Madonna, Duran Duran, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Journey, and many more! It's gonna be most excellent!

Friday, July 9 at 7:00 PM

THE DAISY JOPLING BAND - "Who's Who"

"Who's Who" consists of original violin arrangements of great songs by The Who, juxtaposed with hits from the Daisy Jopling Band. Join world-renowned classical/rock violinist Daisy Jopling and her amazing band just returned from a concert at the Great Pyramids of Egypt. Daisy has toured the world, starting with a Bach concerto at the Royal Albert Hall when she was 14 years old. She has recorded nine albums, two with BMG RCA Victor. Her tours have taken her to major concert halls worldwide, including playing twice before 30,000 people at the opening of the Vienna Festival, touring with her band to 53 stunning concert halls in China, and performing her own "Awakening" Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. She has collaborated with superstars such as Bobby McFerrin, Hans Zimmer, and Tony-Award-winning director Tom Morris. tThe Daisy Jopling Band features Jeff Miller on piano, Matthew Watanabe on keyboard, Lavondo Thomas on bass, Simon Fishburn on drums and Michael Feigenbaum as rhythm specialist.

Friday, July 15 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Monday, July 18 at 7:00 PM

SIMPLY BARBRA -The 80th BIRTHDAY TOUR

starring STEVEN BRINBERG with special guest JULIE BENKO

Celebrating Barbra Streisand's 80th Birthday, her foremost interpreter offers up some of her greatest hits, songs from her latest album, commemorates the recent 50th anniversaries of her first three movie musicals as well as songs she never sang....as a bonus, Brinberg offers up a few other vocal impressions and several special guest stars. Steven Brinberg has been performing his live vocal impression of Streisand around the world for several decades. He toured with her friend Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestras. Steven was hired by her management to perform at Donna Karan's birthday party. He has appeared in films (Camp) on TV ("Blue Bloods," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and released two albums.

Wednesday, August 3 at 7:00 PM

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE

Making their Chelsea Table + Stage debut, "Swingin' with the Mouse" returns to NYC with the happiest jazz show on earth! Join host Pablo Rossil and a group of local jazz talent as they play reimagined Disney hits. A night of fun music and comedy, you never know which Disney legend will join us next... The Swingin' with the Music band reimagines beloved and lesser-known songs through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians to audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together is the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. Previous participants include Keith David, Garrett Clayton, Deedee Magno Hall, Emma Hunton, among other beloved Disney project alum.

Friday, August 12 at 7:00 PM

THE HEARTSTRINGS PROJECT

The Heartstrings Project is an indie folk/Americana group based in the woods of New York's Hudson Valley. The band is comprised of Broadway actors and musicians: Luke Wygodny, Marina Pires, Nyssa Grant, and Samuel Quiggins. They performed at Yusuf/Cat Stevens' 50th Anniversary of Tea for the Tillerman last year with Dave Matthews Band, HAIM and more. They've also been Deepak Chopra's Monthly Featured Artist Pick on Spotify. Through multiple instruments and voices, the group balances careful craftsmanship to seamlessly move between harmonies, creating textural landscapes that range from ethereal cinematic ballads to traditional foot-stomping folk anthems. The result is an intentional performance capturing the in-the-moment chemistry of longtime friends making music with the mission to carry on the tradition of truth-telling.

Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

New Sounds from the Ancient Instruments of Korea

BLACK STRING

In partnership with The World Music Institute & Korean Cultural Center New York

This edgy and improvisational foursome is led by Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own. Black String is a quartet named after the Korean zither, geomungo, with percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica also in a mix that swings comfortably between east and west, Korean folk and jazz. Led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, Black String creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that wells up from silence and grasps the senses. The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. Black String is the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing three albums.

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.