BITE ME, BUT SMILE Cabaret Show Gets Melbourne Premiere

One Woman (and one Kebab) present, BITE ME BUT SMILE

The loveable narcissist Miss Zella Shear, will entertain audiences with songs and "bants" in her Cabaret 'Bite Me But Smile' at The Butterfly Club 27, 29, 30 April & 1, 2 May (whether they're ready for her or not).

Zella is a singleton singer, lacking an understanding of personal boundaries, who wants to do it all: Opera, Jazz, Pop, Seductive Songs, Burlesque and Banter Galore in under 50 minutes! All the while on the lookout for potential dates and audience appreciation. No mean feat, especially when she keeps getting interrupted by a judgemental kebab named 'Donna'.

What's a girl gotta do to get a 'Like' around here? #Confused. This absurdist Cabaret explores self love and loneliness in a world of influencers and hashtags. Toying with questions like "How is a wolf whistle different to an instagram like?" and "Are you really happy or is just your selfie smiling?".

'Bite Me But Smile' is the brainchild of Australian trained opera singer Elizabeth Shearer aka Miss Zella Shear. She is a singer, actress, creative producer and theatre maker currently based in Sydney, Australia. She has been working over the last 5 years producing and performing work in Australia and the UK, within the context of fringe festivals and theatrical cabaret. This will be the show's and Zella's Melbourne debut before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this year.

Featuring risqué reveals, mechanical stimuli, audience seducing, musical mayhem and a talking kebab, it's Cabaret Chaos, things are not going to go to plan. No genre of music is safe from Zella's touch. Just don't forget to bring your sparkly pants, selfie sticks and push-up bras. Warning you may get wet!

BITE ME BUT SMILE Venue: The Butterfly Club - 5 Carson Place, off Lt Collins Street. Dates: 27, 29, 30 April & 1, 2 May @ 7pm TIX: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/bite-me-but-smile





