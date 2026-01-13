BEAUTIFUL LIES To Premiere At Adelaide Fringe In 2026

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beautiful Lies, a new comedy cabaret by performer and writer Matt Hawke, will premiere at the 2026 edition of Adelaide Fringe. The 50-minute solo work will be presented from March 10 through March 15 at The Austral Hotel.

The cabaret features an original score and explores the theme of deception in contemporary life, moving from childhood myths to questions of identity and the narratives people choose to believe or ignore. Structured as a one-man performance, Beautiful Lies blends musical comedy with personal reflection and observational humor.

Hawke is a recent graduate of the Elder Conservatorium of Music’s Bachelor of Music Theatre program and is making his solo debut on the Adelaide cabaret scene with the production. A short version of the piece was developed as part of the Conservatorium’s Cabaret Project in 2025, where it received encouragement to expand into a full-length work.

The production has been supported by the Adelaide Fringe Fund, with Hawke selected as a grant recipient for the 2026 festival. During development, the project also received professional feedback and endorsements from cabaret artists Millicent Sarre and Michael Griffiths.

Beautiful Lies examines the role of lies across different stages of life, including the stories people inherit, the illusions they outgrow, and the ones they choose to maintain. The work aims to balance humor with introspection while questioning the emotional and cultural power of belief.