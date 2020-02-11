Avery Sommers To Debut At Feinstein's/54 Below In March

Avery Sommers will make her debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM with her acclaimed show, For Sentimental Reasons. One of the most versatile performers, who can sing anything from blues and gospel to musical theater and standards, Avery brings to the stage a blend of it all plus some very personal stories and highlights from her successful career including Broadway, cabaret performances, and appearances at major venues like Carnegie Hall. You might also want to warm up your vocal chords and be prepared to sing along with Avery as she makes her way from The Great White Way to the Great American Songbook and even ventures into the music of the 60s and 70s. This is one show you don't want to miss! Avery will be joined by Musical Director and pianist Dana Rowe, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Don Kelly on drums.

For tickets and information go to: https://54below.com/events/avery-sommers/

Avery is an award-winning actress, singer, and director whose voice has been described as a "powerhouse" by The New York Times. Avery appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin', Show Boat, and Chicago. She delighted audiences in the national tour of Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey. Her portrayal of Matron Mamma Morton garnered her the LA Ovation Award for the production of Chicago. She performed the role of Jewel in the first national tour of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Ann-Margaret.

Avery made her debut in Carnegie Hall as the narrator in Christmastime in the City produced by Continuo Arts Foundation. In 2016, she sold out two performances of her one-woman show, You're Gonna Hear from Me, in Dreyfoos Hall, and in 2018 she sold out her new show For Sentimental Reasons in Persson Hall, both at the Kravis Center.Also, in 2018, Avery was the guest soloist with the Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ramon Tabor at the Meyer Amphitheater.Avery was nominated for the Carbonell Award, which honors the finest in South Florida, for her portrayal of Bessie Smith in The Devil's Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith. She was presented with the Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contribution to the South Florida Theatre Community for this role. Avery performed her cabaret shows For Sentimental Reasons and Love...It's Magic to sold out houses - all at Arts Garage.

Avery showcases her unique vocal artistry on her highly acclaimed album, You're Gonna Hear from Me.

Visit Avery's official website at: www.AverySommers.com





