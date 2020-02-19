Avenue Q's Jennifer Barnhart Will Return To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Avenue Q and Sesame Street's Jennifer Barnhart returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sunday March 8th at 7pm, with a final encore performance of her critically acclaimed debut cabaret show. "It's About Time"

After years of playing well with others - whether singing backup for friends' shows, or crooning alongside a cast of puppet characters - Jennifer Barnhart finally steps into the spotlight in her first solo cabaret. Directed by Alan Muraoka the show is an evening of stories, silliness and song as Jennifer shares the journey that led her to two of the most famous streets in the world: Broadway and Sesame Street.

Jennifer will be accompanied by music director Gary Adler, bassist Jim Donica, and percussionist Scott Neumann. There will be special appearances by some other Avenue Q residents as well, including fellow original cast member Rick Lyon.

In his review of the show BroadwayWorld Cabaret Editor Stephen Mosher said "This debut show is one of the slickest, best-prepared, most polished, well-constructed debuts a person could hope to find in a nightclub theater, and Ms. Barnhart appears to be born to do this."

Jennifer Barnhart (Performer) was an Original Broadway Company member (Outer Critics Circle Award) of the smash Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q, and she remained with the show in the role she created for its entire six-year run on Broadway. As a puppeteer, Jennifer has performed on numerous children's television shows, most notably Between the Lions, Bear in the Big Blue House, Johnny & the Sprites, Julie's Greenroom (with Julie Andrews, for Netflix), and Sesame Street, where she plays Zoe. Some favorite 'human' roles include: Lady Macbeth, Goneril and Veronica in God of Carnage (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), and Officer Randy in Superior Donuts (The Arden Theatre). She has also appeared on Law & Order: SVU (once as a puppeteer) and was the Speaker of the House on Season 5 of House of Cards. Jennifer's voice can be heard on various educational apps, and as a narrator for the YA novel The Adventures of a Girl Called Bicycle (Penguin/Random House). Website: www.jenniferbarnhart.com

