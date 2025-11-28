Augie Haas and Karen Mack Join THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Triad Theater will present THE Doris Dear CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK for two performances on December 19 and 20, featuring guest appearances by Augie Haas and Karen Mack.

Now in its eleventh year, the production will return to the venue with live music, storytelling, and a cast of vocalists under the direction of Blake Allen. Doris Dear will host the program, which has become an annual part of the theatre’s holiday schedule.

The production will feature trumpet player Augie Haas on Friday, December 19. Haas has performed with Harry Connick Jr., contributed to the Broadway production of Aladdin, and appeared with vocalist Raye. On Saturday, December 20, vocalist Karen Mack will appear and introduce her newest holiday song, “A Pinch of Christmas.” Both artists will join the show’s ensemble of singers from jazz, cabaret, and related genres, accompanied by Allen and his orchestra. The performance will take place in the Triad’s intimate space, presented with Doris Dear’s mid-century hosting style and seasonal material.

Ticketing

The event will be held at The Triad Theater, located at 158 West 72nd Street in New York City. Performances are scheduled for Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. curtain. Tickets are available at https://flow.page/dorisdear.