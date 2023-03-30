Audrey Heffernan Meyer to Present BACK IN THE NICK OF TIME at 54 Below in April

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Audrey Heffernan Meyer in Back in the Nick of Time on April 28, 2023. This autobiographical piece, celebrating Audrey's folk-rock style and soaring soprano, features music from the 60's and 70's by the most influential female singer-songwriters of that time: Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bonnie Raitt, Dionne Warwick, and Linda Ronstadt, amongst others.

Audrey highlights their histories and explores how the poetic lyrics and sentiments these women express parallel her own life, and how they've impacted her singing style, from performing as a lyric soprano in summer stock as a teen at Bucks County Playhouse, to enriching her career as a successful singer and actress in New York to this day.

Back in the Nick of Time illustrates through song, the stunning correlation between women of the 60's and 70's and woman of today, like Audrey, who have the tenacity and fortitude to balance love and career, family, and the ups and downs of life, all the while being committed to follow their passions... in the Nick of Time!

Creative Team includes: Micah Burgess(MD), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (DIR), Keith Cotton (Keys), Joe Wallace (Bass), Jeremy Yaddaw (Drums), Kerry Flanagan (BGV)

Audrey Heffernan Meyer in Back in the Nick of Time plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 28, 2023. There is a $65-$75 cover charge (plus 10%+$1.50 service fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Audrey Heffernan Meyer

Audrey Heffernan Meyer, whose professional career spans decades of performing in musicals and dramas Off-Broadway and in regional theaters around the country, is thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut with her one-woman show, Back in the Nick of Time!

Audrey's leading roles in musicals and plays: This One's for The Girls and Romance Language (both Off-Broadway), Damn Yankees, Guys & Dolls, Sound of Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Tintypes, Oklahoma! Fiddler, Carousel, and many others.

TV and Film credits include: "The Blacklist", "Blue Bloods", "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Billions", "The Enemy Within", "Y: The Last Man", "Royal Pains", "Revelations of Divine Love", and others.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.