Ann Hampton Callaway Presents LOOK FOR THE LOVE Live Stream

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway's February Callaway Hideaway show is Sunday February 28th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. It's called "Look For The Love" in honor of Ann's new single which was released Feb 12th on all digital platforms https://annhamptoncallaway.hearnow.com/look-for-the-love . It's a musical celebration of the many forms of love we experience- romantic, friendship, familial, nature, artistic, cultural, and more. Tickets are $25.

You can purchase your ticket at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/annhamptoncallaway/25. After you purchase your ticket a Zoom link for the show will be emailed to you.

About Ann Hampton Callaway:



Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.