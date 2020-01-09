Analisa Bell Raising Money For Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

Australian cabaret artist Analisa Bell will be performing her latest cabaret "My Island Home: A New York City Serenade" at Don't Tell Mama this Sunday, January 12 at 7pm.

Originally planned to celebrate her five year New York-i-versary and upcoming birthday, the show is now a fundraiser for her native island home of Australia, which is currently experiencing devastating bushfires. Bell has decided to donate monies made from the $15 cover charge to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund.

Since moving to the isle of Manhattan, Bell has performed in over a dozen solo and collaborative cabaret shows at venues such as The Duplex, The Triad Theater, 54 Below and the former Metropolitan Room. She was born and raised in the most isolated city in the world - Perth, Western Australia - and moved to New York at the end of 2014 with the encouragement of her mentor, Tony Award winner, Faith Prince. The two met when Bell attended the International Cabaret Conference at Yale in 2012, and Bell credits Ms. Prince as having helped her carve out this "love letter to New York with a dash of Aussie "Perthonality!"

The show features an eclectic mix of originals by Bell, as well as existing material from the likes of Taylor Swift to Sondheim.

Fpr more information visit https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5734-analisa-bell-1-12-20.





