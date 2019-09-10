Alexandra Silber's I WISH Returns to 54 Below with Zach Adkins, Kara Lindsay and More

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents a return of I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on October 27, 2019, at 9:30pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this October at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The newest edition will boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine. I Wish originally premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below this past summer as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

The October edition will again be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will also feature Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit, Wicked), Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale, Legally Blonde), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Beautiful), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Heathers), Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady, Merrily We Roll Along), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King) and Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening).

All performers are subject to change.

evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and again produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 27th, 2019, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





