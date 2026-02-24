Breakout Star Josh Thone Makes His NYC Solo Debut At 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present the award-winning vocalist and rising stage actor Josh Thone in To: Wisconsin, From: NYC, With Love on April 4, 2026, at 9:30. Marking his 54 Below debut, Thone brings audiences an intimate, joy-filled evening that traces his journey from small-town Wisconsin to the heart of New York City's theatre scene through storytelling, laughter, and powerhouse vocals.

Praised for his “strong vocalizing” by Urban Milwaukee and described as moving “emotion to emotion without effort” by An Intuitive Perspective, Thone has quickly emerged as an artist to watch. A Wisconsin native, he has been recognized nationally through The American Pops Orchestra's NextGen Vocal Competition at Lincoln Center and The Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre, and recently made his professional theatrical debut during the 2024 holiday season.

To: Wisconsin, From: NYC, With Love celebrates the leap from hometown beginnings to big-city ambition, weaving personal stories with music made famous by small-town legends and Broadway favorites. The evening features songs including “Coat of Many Colors,” “exile,” “Not the Boy Next Door,” “Brave,” and “Look to the Rainbow,” alongside original material, creating a nostalgic atmosphere rooted in gratitude, growth, and where we come from.

Under the musical direction and accompaniment of Jack Murphy, the concert welcomes a lineup of Wisconsin-raised artists now thriving in New York City and beyond. The evening includes a special appearance by Broadway powerhouse Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago, Annie), whose mentorship of Thone began at the Jimmy Awards, offering a foreword and introduction to the night. She is joined by guest artists Ellie Brenner, Analiese Bradshaw, and Adelaide Rhys, each bringing their own Midwest-to-NYC journey to the stage.

Hosted by Jordan Whitrock of The Jordan Whitrock Podcast, the evening becomes a warm, community-driven celebration that honors not just success, but the people, places, and stories that shape it.