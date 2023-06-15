Abraham Lim & ABRAHAM LIM & KPOP Cast Members to Star in LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present “Love Songs for Pride,” a special evening with Abraham Lim (Netflix’s “Clickbait,” Amazon Prime’s “The Boys”) and several of his castmates of Broadway’s KPOP, onWednesday, June 21 at 7:00 PM. The show is a benefit for The LGBT Center of NYC and presents a night of love songs from the AAPI community to the LGBTQ+ community as a symbol of allyship and solidarity. The evening, which also stars Kevin Woo (U-KISS, KPOP), Min (Miss A), Marina Kondo(Frozen, KPOP) and Patrick Park (KPOP), features songs from your favorite musicals and originals you may or may not have heard before.

Min, a K-pop artist hailing from South Korea, made her Broadway debut in KPOP after a successful career as a member of the award-winning JYP girl group Miss A (Mnet Asian Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, etc). Her film & TV credits include “Countdown,” among others.

Kevin Woo made his Broadway debut in KPOP. As a successful Korean-American singer-songwriter and former member of K-pop boy band U-KISS, he dedicates his performance to his South Korean heritage and its resilience. @kevinwoo_official

Marina Kondo is a Netherland-born first-generation Japanese American. She began singing in jazz bars in Tokyo, Japan at 9 years old, and continues to participate in many concerts, festivals, TV programs, and recordings in the US, Japan, and Brazil. Broadway: KPOP (OBC). National tours: Disney’s Frozen(OTC; First Asian-American Anna), Lincoln Center’s The King & I. Off-Broadway, she was seen in Road Show (NYCC) and KPOP (Ars Nova). Regional: The Muny. TV: “Succession” (HBO). @marinakondo

Abraham Lim, who has been seen in both critically acclaimed and popular shows such as “Clickbait” on Netflix and “The Boys” on Amazon Prime, came onto the scene in “The Glee Project” where he competed against 13 other contestants to win a 7-episode arc on Fox’s “Glee.” Since them, Abraham has built a steady career in Hollywood, appearing in projects from names such as Ryan Murphy (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”), Shonda Rhimes (“Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), and David Heyman (the Harry Potter franchise, Gravity, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood). In 2022, he made his Broadway debut inKPOP and has been a fierce vocal activist for representation across all mediums.

Patrick Park made his Broadway debut in KPOP. Regional: Mythic, Prom Queen (now titled The Louder We Get) (Segal Centre). TV/Film: “Best Sellers,” “Appelles-Moi Si Tu Meurs,” “K-pop Star.” Patrick is also a member of East2West, a dance group with over one million subscribers on YouTube.

“Love Songs for Pride” will be performed on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$60. All attendees receive gifts from KraveBeauty. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42

founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Tuesdays at 7:00 PM through June 27

Lady Bunny

“Don’t Bring the Kids”

EXTENDED!

Drag royalty Lady Bunny will present an hour of jokes and demented song parodies. The internationally known drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dancefloor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Lady Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years. She tours constantly, taking her bawdy brand of humor to audiences from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, London, Marrakesh and Sydney. Bunny has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Lynda Carter, and Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall. One-woman show titles like “That Ain’t No Lady!,” “Trans-Jester,” “Pig in a Wig,” and most recently, “Cuntageous,” offer a hint as to what to expect. From riotously risqué to vividly vulgar, Bunny gleefully delivers full-strength, downright dirty, gobsmackingly un-P.C. adult humor. Lady Bunny can be seen in films and television, most recently in Wig, the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. She was the “Dean of Drag” on three seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag U,” has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam on “The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson,” and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of “Sex and the City.”

Friday, June 16 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK

The Unauthorized Parody Musical

What begins as a normal RHONY reunion episode quickly turns upside-down when a mysterious network executive takes over Bravo. Now, the iconic New York housewives must compete against each other for a chance at a spin-off. Set in 2018 amid the nation-dividing conflict between the Skinniest Girl and the Kennedy Princess, this raucous unauthorized parody musical features all your favorite New York housewives past and present, with the women of @RHONYmusical as the ladies and TikTok favorite Rocky Paterra as Andy. Will the townhouse finally be sold? Is Dorobics a valid form of exercise? IS life a cabaret?! Find out June 16th! The evening features Brooke Sweeney, Deborah Berenson, Nina Jayashankar, Kim Onah, Olivia Miller, Rocky Paterra, Tess Davison and Zofia Weretka. The show has book, music, and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele, who also serves as music director, and is directed by Marc Tumminelli.

Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 PM

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph

“Bizarre Brunch”

*Livestream Available*

Laugh along with five-time Emmy nominee Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as she takes a break from “Sesame Street” to entertain adults with “Bizarre Brunch,” a hilarious matinee cabaret filled with weird whimsy. Bring your appetite for a musical menu of savory stories, sweet surprises, and a cuisine of quirky characters. Featuring original music, comedy, and classic tunes with a twist. There’s always a new ingredient in this heart-filled cabaret series. She will be joined by Michael Hicks on piano and Paul Rudolph on percussion. The show is directed by Jamie Donmoyer. Leslie Carrara-Rudolph is a multi-faceted entertainer, puppeteer, visual and voice-over artist, writer, who grew up creating characters. She is best known for performing Abby Cadabby and Elmo’s dog Tango on “Sesame Street.” Look for her in the new Disney+ series “Muppets Mayhem.” She is co-founder of Humor with a Heart Productions, helping communities navigate life creatively.

Sunday, June 18 at 7:00 PM

Drew Droege and MITCH SILPA

“It’s Mitch & Drew… and We’ve Never Felt Younger!”

*Livestream Available*

1 hour of delicious 2-person queer sketch comedy. Drew Droege is best known for his online Chloe Sevigny parody videos and has performed his solo shows, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns and Happy Birthday, Doug, at SoHo Playhouse. His recent TV credits include “Your Honor,” “Bob's Burgers,” and “Search Party.” Mitch Silpa is an alum of The Groundlings and is best known as flight attendant Steve/Stove in Bridesmaids and his online David Blaine parody videos. His recent TV credits include “All Rise,” “Chad,” and “Nobodies.”

June 22, October 5 and December 7 – Thursdays at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

*Livestream Available*

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

Sunday, June 25 at 9:30 PM and Sunday, July 2 at 7:00 PM

Liz McCartney

“One Fine Day”

*Livestream Available*

This show will present the very professional life of Liz McCartney told through story and an occasionally true song, with James Horan at the piano and maybe a surprise guest or two. Liz McCartney is currently appearing in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, her 14th Broadway show. Others include: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Annie, South Pacific, Mamma Mia!, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Dance of the Vampires, Sunday in the Park with George, My Fair Lady, and Taboo. On tour and regionally she has performed in Wicked, Sweeney Todd, Souvenir, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and Into the Woods.

Monday, July 31 at 9:30 PM

Injoy Fountain

*Livestream Available*

Her show “Queen of the Night,” a full out party full of powerful singing and storytelling with Darnell White as music director, is a mix of Broadway and songs by powerful female musicians that have paved the way. Maybe you remember her from “The Voice’s” Team Kelly, or on tour with Postmodern Jukebox. Perhaps you attended Music Theatre Wichita’s 42nd Street, where she played Maggie Jones, or witnessed her transformative performance in The Color Purpleat Roxy’s Downtown. Injoy Fountain was born and raised in Wichita. She then moved to New York City for ten years and graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). There she performed in a band with four-time Tony nominee, Condola Rashad, all the while on and off Broadway. She also traveled to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest arts and media festival.