AT THIS PERFORMANCE… Returns To The Green Room 42 On 12/02

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys and Understudies from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; HAMILTON; THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL and WICKED on MONDAY, DECEMBER 2ND at 7PM.

Tickets are $20-$40 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com , by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.





