AT THIS PERFORMANCE… Returns to The Green Room 42 on Monday, July 21

The latest edition will feature understudies, standbys, and alternates from Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet, Boop! The Musical, and more.

By: Jul. 01, 2025
Stephen DeAngelis will continue his AT THIS PERFORMANCE… concert series at The Green Room 42 on Monday, July 21 at 7 PM, celebrating Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies, and alternates with a new lineup of rising and established performers.

Now in its monthly residency, the 186th edition will spotlight performers from some of the most exciting productions currently onstage, including Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet, Boop! The Musical, Goddess, Illinoise, and Drag: The Musical.

Scheduled performers include:

  • Manny Houston (Illinoise) – Understudy for Arctiini

  • Sydney Jones (Sunset Boulevard) – Understudy for Betty Shaefer

  • Elsa Keefe (& Juliet) – Understudy for Anne and Angelique

  • Nicholas Kraft (Drag: The Musical) – Understudy for Tom Hutchinson

  • Claire Kwon (Maybe Happy Ending) – Standby for Claire

  • Parris Lewis (Goddess) – Understudy for Nadira, Zawadi, and Cheche

  • Lizzy Tucker (Boop! The Musical) – Understudy for Betty Boop and Trisha

  • Christopher Henry Young (Goddess) – Understudy for Omari, Ahmed, and Madango

The evening will be hosted and produced by Stephen DeAngelis, with Eugene Gwozdz serving as musical director and accompanist.

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… has spotlighted over 1,300 Broadway and Off-Broadway artists since its debut in October 2003, with alumni including Julie Benko, Ariana DeBose, Joshua Henry, Krysta Rodriguez, and many more.

Tickets and livestream access are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.
The Green Room 42 is located inside YOTEL NYC at 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), Fourth Floor.



