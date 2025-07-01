AT THIS PERFORMANCE… Returns to The Green Room 42 on Monday, July 21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen DeAngelis will continue his AT THIS PERFORMANCE… concert series at The Green Room 42 on Monday, July 21 at 7 PM, celebrating Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies, and alternates with a new lineup of rising and established performers.

Now in its monthly residency, the 186th edition will spotlight performers from some of the most exciting productions currently onstage, including Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet, Boop! The Musical, Goddess, Illinoise, and Drag: The Musical.

Scheduled performers include:

The evening will be hosted and produced by Stephen DeAngelis, with Eugene Gwozdz serving as musical director and accompanist.

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… has spotlighted over 1,300 Broadway and Off-Broadway artists since its debut in October 2003, with alumni including Julie Benko, Ariana DeBose, Joshua Henry, Krysta Rodriguez, and many more.

Tickets and livestream access are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

The Green Room 42 is located inside YOTEL NYC at 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), Fourth Floor.

