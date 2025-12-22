AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to the Green Room 42 in January

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from Ragtime; Hell's Kitchen; Oh, Mary!; The Baker's Wife; The Book Of Mormon; Vape! The Grease Parody; and Romy & Michele The Musical.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, January 5th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 192nd edition are Nicholas Barron (Understudy for the role of Mother's Younger Brother in Ragtime), Thomas Doelger (Understudy for the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon), Ninako Donville (Understudy for the role of Romy White in Romy & Michele The Musical), Connor Neun (Standby for the roles of Danny, Kenickie and Sonny in Don't Vape! The Grease Parody), Amma Osei (Understudy for the role of Miss Liza Jane, Millie and Crystal in Hell's Kitchen), Jackie Sanders (Standby for the roles of Mary Todd Lincoln and Mary's Chaperone/Bill in “Oh, Mary!”) and Hailey Thomas (Understudy for the role of Genevieve Castagnet in The Baker's Wife). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1372 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6536 roles in 721 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past six years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.