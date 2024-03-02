AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 Next Month

Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, March 18th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 172nd edition are Dani Apple (Understudy for the roles of Sophie and Lila in White Rose, The Musical), Will Branner (Understudy for the roles of George McFly and Biff Tannen in Back to the Future The Musical), Lissa deGuzman (Understudy for the role of Elphaba in Wicked), Zak Edwards (Understudy for the roles of Erich, Lesh and Standartenfuhrer in Harmony), Olivia Hernandez (Understudy for the role of Kirsten Ameson in Days of Wine and Roses), Daniel J. Maldonado (Understudy for the role of Romeo in & Juliet), Alec Michael Ryan (Understudy for the role of Neil-Then in A Joyful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Bronwyn Tarboton (Understudy for the role of Ruth and Mary in Harmony), and Ayanna Nicole Thomas (Understudy for the roles of Remy, Caroline, Marideth, Mel and Jessica in How To Dance in Ohio). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1236 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5949 roles in 656 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Aaron 0Alcaraz, Major Attaway, Florrie Bagel, Caleb Barnett, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Korie Lee Blossey, Felicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Felicia Curry, ,Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie Funke, Jared Gertner, Christian Mark Gibbs, Montego Glover, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Becky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno Hall, Joshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Chibueze Ihuoma, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson ,Jamie Jackson, Savy Jackson, Morgan James, Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam Kaplan, Kendra Kassebaum, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Traci Elaine Lee, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Mateo Lizcano, Joseph London, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Nick Martinez, Ginna Claire Mason, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Sayo Oni, Constantine Pappas, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Marina Pires, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Paul Schoeffler, Ayla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott, Vanessa Sears, Allison Semmes, Jen Sese, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, KEVIN SPIRTAS, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Eric LaJuan Summers, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Gregory Treco, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan Weed, DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Sidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at the button below. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Tickets can be purchased at the button below or at the Box Office on the evening of the performance. The concert will also be available via Livestream.