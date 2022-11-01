ARE YOU HAVING A GOOD TIME? A Cabaret By Via DeRoche Announced At Don't Tell Mama

For one night only Via DeRoche is set to perform "Are You Having a Good Time?" at Don't Tell Mama on November 9th at 9:30pm. Her debut cabaret will take the audience through her earliest original works along with her theatrical favourites. Led by Via DeRoche, this event features Sir Dallan G, Leche, Rita Castagna and Trevor Haumschilt.

"This night serves as a sort of reflection," says Via, "revisiting some of the first songs I've written as well as some of the first musical theatre pieces I trained with. Being able to include friends from each of the cities that have shaped me as an artist has made it all the more special. Trevor Haumschilt and I grew up doing musical theatre opposite each other in San Diego. He is currently pursuing his Masters at Juilliard and this will be our first performance together here in New York. Ben Kersey was a crucial part of my college years in Toronto, collaborating again and in this format has been an absolute joy. Getting to feature my dear friends that I've made here in the city is the cherry on top".

This cabaret follows Via DeRoche's performances at Berlin Under A, Arlene's Grocery with Writer's Block and her NYC debut with Breaking Sound this past June. For more information and to reserve your table, visit

