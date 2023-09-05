A LITTLE BROAD Starring Gloria Bangiola is Coming to Don't Tell Mama

Get ready to be entertained with a mix of classical music, the great American songbook, musical theater, rock, folk, and even some original songs by Gloria.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

A LITTLE BROAD Starring Gloria Bangiola is Coming to Don't Tell Mama

Don't Tell Mama will present A LITTLE BROAD STARRING GLORIA BANGIOLA on October 17th and 18th at 7 pm (doors open at 6:15). There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for MAC members) and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. A food menu is also available. Please note, Don't Tell Mama is a cash only venue. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 west 46th St (between 8th and 9th ave.) Reservations for 10/17: bit.ly/Gloria1017 and for 10/18: bit.ly/Gloria1018

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT 2023 SEMIFINALIST Gloria Bangiola does it all and sometimes all at once in this zany, heartfelt, and exciting hour of cabaret. Described by her mother as a jumbo shrimp, Gloria is a walking contradiction: a bubbly ball of off-the-cuff energy, bound together by a ceaseless if sometimes exhausting pursuit of excellence and her strong convictions about everyone's inherent value. Add a dash of warm hearted humor and you get the idea... save for some curlicues. Directed by Scott Robertson with Musical Direction by John Fischer, A LITTLE BROAD pulls from classical music, the great American songbook, musical theater, rock, folk, and even some Gloria Bangiola originals to bring you a fun and heartfelt exploration of the multitudes we all contain.

GLORIA BANGIOLA

is a Brooklyn-based singer, actor, and teacher. Last year, she made her cabaret debut with Back To School, a show about her life as a performer and teacher. Gloria made her feature film debut in the dark comedy GLUE TRAP , which premiered at the Chinese Theatres in LA this June. Gloria's performance as Eliza was hailed as "annoyingly perfect". Favorite stage credits: JULIUS CAESAR (Soothsayer, Portia, Antony), PLANNED OBSOLESCENCE (Gwen), MAKE HER HAPPEN (The Waitress), BROOKLYN BABY (Wintergreen). Favorite opera credits: L'ELISIR D'AMORE (Adina), THE MAGIC FLUTE (Papagena), and SVADBA (Lena). A founding member of The New York Philharmonic Chorus and Vocala Ensemble, Gloria is a proud member of AEA and AGMA. Her albums Past the Willow and the Well and Fool's Gold are available on Spotify and Bandcamp. Gloria teaches voice, piano, and acting to students of all ages. She has nine years of wide-ranging teaching experience from the Bronx public schools to The Washington Heights Choir School, where she was the artistic director for over three years. Learn more at: www.gloriabea.com or on Instagram: @gloria.bangiola

Scott Robertson

most recently appeared on Broadway, creating the role of "Eric" in Joe DiPietro's LIVING ON LOVE starring Renee Fleming, directed by Kathleen Marshall. Other Broadway roles include CABARET (Herr Schultz), DAMN YANKEES, BOYS FROM SYRACUSE at Roundabout, MAYOR (Ed Koch), and more. Favorite off-B'way: CHOIR BOY (Manhattan Theatre Club), GLORIOUS ONES (Lincoln Center), HELLO MUDDAH (Circle-in-the-Square), and more. Mr.Robertson has performed with regional theaters, opera companies, and tours in the U.S. and abroad. Films: IN AND OUT, TENDERNESS, HEARTBREAK HOSPITAL, EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE 2, MOTHER'S INSTINCT. TV: "Mildred Pierce", "Boardwalk Empire", "The Good Fight", "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", and more. Mr. Robertson, along with Alan Menken and David Zippel, wrote material for Stuart Ross's NOT SO NEW FACES, and composed the music for MOTHER, THE MUSICAL. His piece, BUCK NAKED, A LOVE STORY, was produced by Manbites Dog Theatre and Theatre Row. He wrote NOISES ON, produced at the June Havoc Theater. Scott is currently on Faculty the American Musical and Dramatic Academy/NY. www.scottrobertsonactingstudio.com

John Fischer

has been a music director and pianist in NYC for over 20 years. He made his Lincoln Center debut last year, music directing for Tony award winner, Ali Stroker, in her sold out AMERICAN SONGBOOK concert. His last season saw him working hand in hand with Stephen Schwartz and Chet Walker on the creation of a new ballet, THE BOY ON THE ROOF. He has also appeared as a guest artist with the Santa Ana Symphony Orchestra in MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS, and the Signature Symphony in Tulsa for a Bernstein/Robbins celebration. Recent highlights include Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner's sold out run of UNATTACHED, and the 25th Anniversary concert of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, part of the award winning 54 SINGS series for which he also music directed APPLAUSE, MACK & MABEL, and KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN. Other NY credits include pianist for the previous Broadway revival of WEST SIDE STORY, pianist/conductor for TALK OF THE TOWN Bank Street Theatre, and much more.




