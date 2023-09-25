Video: Watch Netflix's LIFE ON OUR PLANET Documentary Series Trailer

Who will rise? Who will fall? Who will rule the world? From executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy® Award-winning team behind Our Planet, this is the story of Life on Our Planet.

The new eight episode Documentary Series will launch on October 25, 2023.

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. TODAY there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past.

The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life, Life on Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.

Watch the new trailer, narrated by Morgan Freeman, here: