Video: Watch ANNE RICE'S INTERVIEW WITH A VAMPIRE Season 2 Trailer

AMC Networks debuted the first extended trailer for season two of the critically acclaimed series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, premiering May 12, 2024 on AMC and AMC+, giving fans a dynamic look at the upcoming season.

The series stars Jacob Anderson, along with Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles and Ben Daniels.

The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his LIFE STORY to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.

It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.