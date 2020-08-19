VIDEOS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Quarterfinalists Sing, Dance, Perform With Dogs, and More!

Check out highlights from last night's episode!

Last night, the America's Got Talent live shows continued with some incredible performances from the quarterfinalists.

Key moments from last night's episode include:

Kelvin Dukes brings out smashing dance moves that perfectly complement his charming vocals on "Valerie" - leading the judges to praise his energy and overall showmanship!

BAD Salsa takes Bollywood to Hollywood, with a performance that leaves no salsa move, flip or trick behind, earning the first standing ovation of the night. Guest judge Kenan Thompson confirms his mind is truly blown!

Alexis Brownley and the Puppy Pals - Take One! These canines definitely stole the show while entertaining an audience full of stuffed animals, making their big Universal Studios debut.

In a race against flames and doused in fuel, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin attempts his most terrifying stunt yet.

Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer act, Voices of Our City Choir is virtually united for a truly moving performance of "Stand By Me" - reaffirming the message America needs now more than ever: WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!

Check out the videos below!

Alexis and the Puppy Pals

BAD Salsa

Kameron Ross

Vincent Marcus

Kelvin Dukes

BONAVEGA

Voices of Our City Choir

Jonathan Goodwin

Daneliya Tuleshova

Spyros Bros

