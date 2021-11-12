VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DRAG RACE ITALIA

"Drag Race Italia" just dropped a wig-snatching first look at the series premiere, and the 8 fabulous queens competing.

"Drag Race Italia" is making its way to WOW Presents Plus on Thursday, November 18th at 3:01pm PST / 6:01pm EST in the US and in select territories internationally, day-and-date with its local airing on Discovery+ in Italy.

Watch the new trailer here:

Want to get to know these queens better? Say 'ciao bella' to all 8 in a special Meet the Queens video below. Drag queen Priscilla, actress Chiara Francini and influencer Tommaso Zorzi also join the judging panel.