VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BLOWN AWAY: CHRISTMAS on Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for the Christmas edition of Blown Away, which is set to be released on November 19!

Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! 'Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in THE QUEST to become The Best in Holiday Blow.

In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.

Blown Away: Christmas is hosted by Bobby Berk with resident evaluator Katherine Gray.

Watch the trailer here: