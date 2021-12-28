VIDEO: Watch John Cena in a New Clip From PEACEMAKER on HBO Max

HBO Max has released a new clip from the Max Original series Peacemaker, written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, at DC FanDome. The DC series debuts Thursday, January 13.

Watch the clip, in which John Cena's Peacemaker meets his new team and receives his new mission, below!

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, "The Suicide Squad" - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the new clip here: