VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 Trailer

On your marks, get set - bake! A new batch of contestants brings their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads and more in a new collection of the Great British Baking Show.

The season will premiere on September 16 with new episodes airing every Friday.

The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

One contestant is eliminated each week, and THE WINNER IS selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

Watch the new trailer here: