VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer for Patton Oswalt's Fourth Netflix Comedy Special

Netflix has shared the trailer for Patton Oswalt's fourth Netflix comedy special! The new special will begin streaming on September 20.

Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver Colorado, Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream.

Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, THE BABY Boomer's last temper tantrum and much more.

Executive Producers include Patton Oswalt, Dave Rath, Neal Marshall and Marcus Raboy.

Watch the new trailer here: