VIDEO: Netflix Debuts SURVIVING PARADISE: A FAMILY TALE Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale, a new documentary narrated by Regé-Jean Page. The feature is set to debut on March 3.

Surviving Paradise explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis, isolated from the rest of the world by unforgiving desert. It's also a refuge, built and maintained daily by its inhabitants; in return, it caters for their every need.

Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined. This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it - despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood. Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendents, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact.

Watch the new trailer here: