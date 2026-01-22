Paul Eaton, John Kennedy, & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Season 24 Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its 24th season FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Major General Paul Eaton, retired U.S. Army general and senior advisor for VoteVets and the Vet Voice Foundation. This week’s panel discussion includes Sen. John Kennedy, Republican senator from Louisiana and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “How to Test Negative For Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will”; and Kasie Hunt, anchor of CNN’s “The Arena with Kasie Hunt.”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022).

First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher has garnered 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025, on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.