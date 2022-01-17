Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin on THE VIEW

Respect is now available to purchase and rent on digital platforms.

Jan. 17, 2022  

Jennifer Hudson appeared on The View TODAY to discuss her performance as Aretha Franklin in the recent Respect biopic.

Watch Hudson discuss the singer's impact and Franklin's friendship with Martin Luther King, Jr. in the new interview below!

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

The cast also includes Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Doctor James Cleveland, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Watch the interview here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!


