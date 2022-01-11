VIDEO: E! Shares New BOTCHED Superteaser

The "Botched" doctors are back and ready to rock on as they handle their most unsettling cases yet! New episodes of "Botched" return Tuesday, January 25 at 9:00pm ET/PT on E!.

World-renowned Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow bring their unparalleled surgical skills and hilarious banter back to the O.R. for another season of mind-blowing patient transformations.

From heartbreaking to jaw-dropping, THE DOCTORS once again take on life-changing surgeries with patients who have not only been "botched" by bad plastic surgery, but have experienced harrowing physical trauma from inexplicable genetic defects and nightmare-inducing accidents.

Watch the new supertease here: